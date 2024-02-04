Meghalaya Govt Clears Amendment to Telecom Policy for Boosting 5G Rollout

Meghalaya, a state in Northeast India, will soon have 5G everywhere for its consumers. The state recently cleared the amendment to the policy around telecom infrastructure that will enable telcos to roll out 5G faster. According to a report by Northeast Live, the state has approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Telecom Infrastructure Policy 2018. The report said that Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed about the state's decision to add a few changes to the state's telecom policy to align it with the government of India's telecom infra policy.









The telecom players have asked for the telecom RoW (right of way) policy across states to be aligned with the central government's RoW policy. While many states have done this already, some are yet to follow through. Because of that, the telcos have to pay non-uniform charges for deploying telecom infra and there's also a delay in the rollout of fast-network services. With a uniform RoW policy, telcos will be able to roll out 5G faster throughout the country and at a planned cost.

Meghalaya government has plans to bring high-speed internet connectivity to every corner, including the remotest corners to ensure that the benefits of digital India reach everyone. Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, has 5G of both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Both telcos are offering consumers unlimited 5G data when they recharge with plans worth Rs 239 or more.

Soon, more consumers in the state will be able to consume the 5G network services of the Indian telcos. In the coming financial year (FY25), the telcos are expected to reduce their capex towards the 5G rollout. By the end of this financial year, more consumers are likely to get 5G in their areas of town and cities. But the important thing for the telcos is to ensure that the coverage is as good as the download experience for consumers.