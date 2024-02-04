Telefonica Peru Reports Surge in Fiber Data Traffic in 2023

Highlights

  • Fiber internet traffic rose to 55 percent of total data traffic in Q4 2023.
  • Mobile data traffic increased by 16 percent year-on-year.
  • Movistar Fiber now accessible to over 3 million households across 23 regions.

Movistar Fiber Network Reaches Over 3 Million Homes in Peru
Telefonica del Peru (Movistar) reported a surge in fiber internet traffic during the last quarter of 2023, with around 55 percent of total data traffic compared to 26 percent in December 2022. On the other hand, in the mobile segment, traffic increased by 16 percent year-on-year, with video and short video applications being the most popular on Movistar's 4G networks.

Data Traffic Surge

The company reported last week that this increase in traffic is a result of the improvement in service for current customers, who are progressively being migrated to fiber, as well as attracting new customers in areas where fiber is being deployed.

Telefonica del Peru said it ended 2023 with more than 3 million households already having access to Movistar Fiber nationwide across 23 regions, and it expects fiber technology to account for 75 percent of traffic on its fixed networks this year.

Expansion of Fiber Technology

"The increase in traffic through fiber optics is a reflection of Movistar's efforts to popularise this technology, which offers a substantial improvement in connectivity quality for our customers. This, combined with efforts to broaden access, allows more people to hire or migrate to this technology, which offers speeds up to 20 times higher than the average," said Telefonica del Peru.

4G Network Traffic

Additionally, Telefonica noted a significant increase on its 4G network, covering 93 percent of mobile data traffic, in cities such as Lima (20 percent), Arequipa, La Libertad, and Cusco (17 percent), Junín (16 percent), and Piura and Lambayeque (12 percent).

Data revealed by Movistar showed that fixed internet data traffic reached a peak of 5.6 Tbps (terabits per second) at the end of 2023. On the 30th anniversary of its presence in Peru, Telefonica reaffirmed its commitment to continue promoting the country's digital transformation and development.

Related Posts

