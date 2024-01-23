Claro Colombia Commits USD 1.1 Billion Investment to Boost Connectivity on Its 30th Anniversary



Claro Colombia (America Movil) announced, as part of the 30th anniversary of its operations, that it could invest up to USD 1.1 billion in 2024 to advance its commitment to "connect the disconnected, improve the quality of services, and carry out the rapid deployment of 5G Technology." In a statement, the operator said its commitment is dependent on the stability of the market and regulatory conditions.

Also Read: Claro Colombia Advances 5G Deployment Following Spectrum Auction









Network Renewal

In an official release last week, Claro Colombia said the company has allocated USD 500 million to renew 2G, 3G, and 4G Spectrum licenses, acquire new bands, and deploy the new 5G network. In parallel, Claro will continue to connect, for the first time, 250 rural and remote locations to 4G mobile internet.

Likewise, the telco will connect 11 new cities and municipalities with fiber optics in 2024 with around USD 49 million investment, reaching a total of 153, and completing the installation of the 7,468 Digital Centers this year.

Also Read: Claro Fiber Network Reaches 139 Municipalities in Colombia

"We celebrate our 30 years in Colombia in the best way and with what we do best: investing to connect. In 2024, we will deploy the 5G network and connect thousands of Colombians to 4G mobile internet for the first time. That's why we hope to have the legal and territorial security that promotes the continuity of our investments," said America Movil, Colombia.

Fiber Deployment in Andalusia

In another recent development, Claro announced on Monday the deployment of a fiber optic network in Andalusia, Valle del Cauca, improving connectivity for nearly 17,000 people and more than 5,900 homes and businesses.

Also Read: Claro Colombia Brings 4G Connectivity to Indigenous Reserve El Remanso

Currently, Claro Colombia also offers fiber optic technology in Cali, Candelaria, El Cerrito, Buga, Jamundí, Palmira, Pradera, Tulua, Yumbo, Zarzal, Cartago, and Roldanillo, said the company. Likewise, Claro covers 100 percent of the municipal capitals of Valle del Cauca with the 4G Mobile Internet service, providing greater capacity and high speeds.