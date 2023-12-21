Claro Colombia to Invest 568 Billion Pesos in 5G Network



Claro Colombia has secured the 5G spectrum in a bid to introduce advanced technology to the nation after a recent spectrum auction. The company announced that customers will soon experience the benefits of 5G mobile internet, promising significantly improved speed and reduced latency. Claro said it will invest 568 billion pesos for the 5G network in Colombia. Having acquired 80 MHz in the 3.5 GHz spectrum, Claro is preparing to commence the deployment of 5G mobile internet next year.

Claro Colombia 5G

"5G is already a reality in the country. Our commitment is clear: to lead the national technological vanguard through an unparalleled investment. Today we begin this path to offer Colombians the most advanced and quality mobile Internet services," said Claro Colombia.

"The arrival of 5G represents a technological revolution that will boost Colombia's economic and social development. The high speed and massive connection capacity offered by the fifth generation will open new opportunities for large companies, SMEs, entrepreneurs, citizens and the State itself, in terms of mobile and fixed connectivity," added Claro. The company announced that it secured block 4 of the spectrum, the only block in which bidding took place.

Claro Colombia Expands 4G Mobile and Fiber Connectivity

In another related development, Claro Colombia announced significant expansions in its mobile and fiber infrastructure. The telecom company invested to bring mobile internet to 765 rural communities and extend fiber optics to 15 new cities, thereby enhancing connectivity across approximately 142 locations.

Addressing concerns about the financial viability of investing in remote areas, Claro emphasised that the funds allocated for towers in such regions are often not recovered. The company estimated an investment of USD 250,000 per base station for these remote areas.

As per local media reports, Claro's 2023 investments have already benefited 390,000 Colombians with access to 4G mobile internet for the first time, while 587,000 homes in 15 cities now enjoy fiber connectivity. In 2023 alone, Claro invested USD 190 million in mobile 4G and another USD 25 million in fiber infrastructure.