Claro Colombia Connects 48 Rural Localities in Cordoba to 4G



Colombian telecommunications service provider Claro, owned by the Mexican group America Movil, has announced the expansion of its 4G coverage to connect 48 rural and remote localities in the department of Cordoba. This expansion will benefit more than 58,800 people who, for the first time, will have access to high-speed mobile internet. Claro stated that the initiative represents a significant step toward enhancing access to high-speed internet connectivity in rural Colombia.

4G Coverage to Connect Rural Areas

Cordoba residents can now seamlessly connect for various purposes, including education, work, healthcare, and entertainment, all from the convenience of their homes.

Claro Colombia, said, "We are convinced that technology is a powerful tool to transform lives and contributes to making a better Colombia possible. Our purpose is to improve the quality of life of Colombians, with the arrival of 4G mobile Internet in these rural towns, we contribute to the development of the inhabitants of Cordoba, who can now access study, work, health and online entertainment."

4G Network Expansion

This 4G expansion project, aimed at fostering economic development and offering new opportunities to residents, includes a wide range of rural localities to benefit more than 58,800 inhabitants. In addition to these newly connected rural areas, Claro said it already offers 4G coverage in all 29 municipal capitals throughout the Cordoba region.

Claro to Connect More Rural Areas

Claro said in the coming years, it will connect 37 more rural locations in Cordoba, for a total of 85 in this department, to positively impact more than 85,000 people. The telco noted that the expansion of high-speed internet is a significant step towards a more inclusive and connected future for remote and underserved regions.

Claro Showcases 5G Speeds

In another recent development related to 5G, during an event organised by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies in Bogota, Claro Colombia showcased innovative solutions, including those for smart cities, entertainment, and intelligent lighting. The telco also achieved a milestone 5G speed of 1,500 Mbps during the event.

Claro also presented a use case for virtual reality and ultra-broadband for consumers (Fixed Wireless Access), demonstrating its 5G mmWave Ultra Broadband solution for broadband access in dark fibre areas.