Claro Colombia Connects 48 Rural Localities in Cordoba to 4G

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Claro Colombia extends its 4G coverage to reach remote Cordoba regions and showcases 5G achievements during a technological showcase event.

Highlights

  • Claro Colombia expands 4G coverage, connecting 48 rural localities in Cordoba, benefiting over 58,800 residents.
  • Claro showcases 5G speeds of 1,500 Mbps and innovative solutions for smart cities and entertainment.
  • Claro to connect 37 more rural locations in coming years.

Follow Us

Claro Colombia Connects 48 Rural Localities in Cordoba to 4G
Colombian telecommunications service provider Claro, owned by the Mexican group America Movil, has announced the expansion of its 4G coverage to connect 48 rural and remote localities in the department of Cordoba. This expansion will benefit more than 58,800 people who, for the first time, will have access to high-speed mobile internet. Claro stated that the initiative represents a significant step toward enhancing access to high-speed internet connectivity in rural Colombia.

Also Read: Claro Colombia Extends 4G Connectivity to Rural Areas in Meta




4G Coverage to Connect Rural Areas

Cordoba residents can now seamlessly connect for various purposes, including education, work, healthcare, and entertainment, all from the convenience of their homes.

Claro Colombia, said, "We are convinced that technology is a powerful tool to transform lives and contributes to making a better Colombia possible. Our purpose is to improve the quality of life of Colombians, with the arrival of 4G mobile Internet in these rural towns, we contribute to the development of the inhabitants of Cordoba, who can now access study, work, health and online entertainment."

4G Network Expansion

This 4G expansion project, aimed at fostering economic development and offering new opportunities to residents, includes a wide range of rural localities to benefit more than 58,800 inhabitants. In addition to these newly connected rural areas, Claro said it already offers 4G coverage in all 29 municipal capitals throughout the Cordoba region.

Also Read: Claro and Nokia Deploy Private 4.9G Network in Colombian Port

Claro to Connect More Rural Areas

Claro said in the coming years, it will connect 37 more rural locations in Cordoba, for a total of 85 in this department, to positively impact more than 85,000 people. The telco noted that the expansion of high-speed internet is a significant step towards a more inclusive and connected future for remote and underserved regions.

Claro Showcases 5G Speeds

In another recent development related to 5G, during an event organised by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies in Bogota, Claro Colombia showcased innovative solutions, including those for smart cities, entertainment, and intelligent lighting. The telco also achieved a milestone 5G speed of 1,500 Mbps during the event.

Also Read: Claro Chile Receives Provisional Approval to Offer 5G Services on 3.5 Ghz Band

Claro also presented a use case for virtual reality and ultra-broadband for consumers (Fixed Wireless Access), demonstrating its 5G mmWave Ultra Broadband solution for broadband access in dark fibre areas.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

rahul_yadav :

In the era of high-speed data networks provided by private telecom operators, it is evident that BSNL predominantly offers 2G…

Can BSNL be the Hero for Low Earning Folks in…

Saket :

this redcap with release 17 will change future of airtel and bharat in next 2 years.

Airtel Tests RedCap Technology on Its 5G Network With Ericsson

ravjot singh kalra :

Tariff Hike Coming Soon

Jio and Airtel May Need to Cough Up to Rs…

Swami Aniruddha :

Wish to share a experience off a close senior citizen age 75+ relative. Was using Samsung Galaxy J1 4G VoLte…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Faraz :

Yes it looks like it. But very doubtful if Vi will survive that long. Even BSNL will continue 2G till…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments