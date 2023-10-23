Airtel Extends 5G Network Coverage to Every District in Kerala



Bharti Airtel has announced that it has garnered over 1.7 million unique 5G customers in Kerala within one year of launching Airtel 5G Plus. The company also announced that its 5G service is available across all 14 districts in Kerala within just 12 months of the launch.

Airtel 5G Plus in Kerala

Airtel said it was the first telco to deploy and launch 5G service in Kerala, and it has since extensively rolled out its network, making its 5G services available across districts in the state. From the tranquil backwaters of Vembanad Lake to the serene coastal village of Mararikulam in Alappuzha, the tea gardens of Munnar, the pristine beaches of Kovalam, and the historic and culturally rich Fort Kochi, Airtel continues to rapidly accelerate its 5G rollout.

Further, as reported by TelecomTalk in June, Airtel has also brought the recently launched Water metro stations in Kochi and the famous Bolgatty Island onto the digital superhighway of 5G.

Airtel Continues 5G Rollout

Bharti Airtel said, "We were the first telco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the state, and today we are delighted to be playing an important role in connecting the lives of our customers. We thank all our 1.7 million customers for embracing the Airtel 5G Plus network. We continue to set the industry pace with unparalleled growth in 5G customers, prioritising cutting-edge 5G technology and customer satisfaction. Our 5G landscape has the state's widest, quickest, and most dependable network, encompassing all 14 districts."

Other Recent Milestones

As reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel's 5G service is now available across all districts and union territories in India. In a recent development, Airtel said that its 5G coverage is available across all 22 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, achieving this within one year of the 5G launch, enabling over 0.9 million users to experience 5G services.