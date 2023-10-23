DataBank Announces Expansion of SL6 Data Center in Utah

DataBank, a provider of colocation, connectivity, and managed services, recently announced the expansion of one of its six Utah data centres (SL6) to support the growing demand for technological innovations in the region. In its official release, DataBank said it expects to complete the expansion in Q1 of 2024, adding 25,000 square feet of raised floor space and 6 MW of critical power, including a dedicated catcher reserve block.

Strategic Location

As per the company's statement, SL6 is situated on the "Silicon Slopes" of Utah, specifically at South Pony Express Road in Bluffdale. This data centre is part of the larger DataBank Granite Point Campus, which comprises four additional data centres. Furthermore, the campus is located 25 minutes away from another DataBank data centre in downtown Salt Lake City.

Resources and Connectivity

Currently, SL6 offers nearly 90,000 square feet of raised floor space for compute resources, along with 22 MW of Critical Power. Notably, DataBank has confirmed that 13 carriers have already established a presence at SL6, ensuring seamless connectivity for DataBank's customers.

Technological Advancements

"The SL6 expansion is primed to support the Salt Lake City area that is one of the fastest-growing technology hubs in the country,” said DataBank. "Our infrastructure resources are particularly helpful for data science innovation and supporting the region’s many tech startups. Salt Lake City is a go-to data centre destination, not only for innovators but also as an alternative to expensive data centres in California."

Advanced Features and Security

SL6, which opened in 2023, is the fifth and final DataBank data centre on the Granite Point Campus. It is equipped with N+1 power and cooling systems to ensure uninterrupted uptime for customer compute resources.

Moreover, the facility boasts a 66 MW substation to accommodate additional power capacity. Notably, SL6 is also compliant with essential standards and regulations, including SSAE 18, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, and GDPR, ensuring the utmost security and data integrity.