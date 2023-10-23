DataBank Announces Expansion of SL6 Data Center in Utah

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

DataBank announces an expansion at its Utah data centre, SL6, to cater to the surging demand for technological innovations.

Highlights

  • DataBank responds to increased demand for technology services by expanding Utah data center.
  • SL6 expansion to include 25,000 sq ft of floor space and 6 MW of critical power.
  • 13 carriers establish presence at SL6 for seamless customer connectivity.

Follow Us

DataBank Announces Expansion of SL6 Data Center in UtahDataBank, a provider of colocation, connectivity, and managed services, recently announced the expansion of one of its six Utah data centres (SL6) to support the growing demand for technological innovations in the region. In its official release, DataBank said it expects to complete the expansion in Q1 of 2024, adding 25,000 square feet of raised floor space and 6 MW of critical power, including a dedicated catcher reserve block.

Also Read: DataBank Expands Dallas Data Center to Meet Growing Demands




Strategic Location

As per the company's statement, SL6 is situated on the "Silicon Slopes" of Utah, specifically at South Pony Express Road in Bluffdale. This data centre is part of the larger DataBank Granite Point Campus, which comprises four additional data centres. Furthermore, the campus is located 25 minutes away from another DataBank data centre in downtown Salt Lake City.

Resources and Connectivity

Currently, SL6 offers nearly 90,000 square feet of raised floor space for compute resources, along with 22 MW of Critical Power. Notably, DataBank has confirmed that 13 carriers have already established a presence at SL6, ensuring seamless connectivity for DataBank's customers.

Technological Advancements

"The SL6 expansion is primed to support the Salt Lake City area that is one of the fastest-growing technology hubs in the country,” said DataBank. "Our infrastructure resources are particularly helpful for data science innovation and supporting the region’s many tech startups. Salt Lake City is a go-to data centre destination, not only for innovators but also as an alternative to expensive data centres in California."

Also Read: DataBank Completes Seven Data Center Expansions to Fuel Scalability Across US

Advanced Features and Security

SL6, which opened in 2023, is the fifth and final DataBank data centre on the Granite Point Campus. It is equipped with N+1 power and cooling systems to ensure uninterrupted uptime for customer compute resources.

Moreover, the facility boasts a 66 MW substation to accommodate additional power capacity. Notably, SL6 is also compliant with essential standards and regulations, including SSAE 18, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, and GDPR, ensuring the utmost security and data integrity.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Atleast BSNL 3G speed was just half of what others offered in 4G. & almost same in many places. But…

Can BSNL be the Hero for Low Earning Folks in…

Faraz :

Airtel really giving breakdown of those 50 million 5G subscribers circle by circle ? Waiting for those numbers for Bihar…

Airtel Extends 5G Network Coverage to Every District in Kerala

rahul_yadav :

In the era of high-speed data networks provided by private telecom operators, it is evident that BSNL predominantly offers 2G…

Can BSNL be the Hero for Low Earning Folks in…

Saket :

this redcap with release 17 will change future of airtel and bharat in next 2 years.

Airtel Tests RedCap Technology on Its 5G Network With Ericsson

ravjot singh kalra :

Tariff Hike Coming Soon

Jio and Airtel May Need to Cough Up to Rs…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments