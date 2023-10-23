Batelco Launches 400G High-Speed Wavelength Service in Bahrain

Batelco has launched a new service, Bwave, which offers a wavelength service of 400G capacity high-speed connectivity. This is a four-fold increase in the company’s current service offering.

Highlights

  • Batelco is the first provider in Bahrain to offer 400G capacity with Bwave service.
  • The service runs over the BGN, Batelco’s Gulf Network.
  • Customers can now benefit from multi-terabit connectivity with a cost-effective price.

Bahrain-based Batelco has announced the launch of a new service called Bwave, a 400 Gbps wavelength service on the Batelco Gulf Network (BGN) to address the need for exponential growth in data demand. Batelco uses Ciena to elevate its solutions capabilities and provide higher capacities to its customers, which include wholesale providers, hyper scalers, enterprises, data centre operators, and content providers.

New 400G Wavelength Service from Batelco

Batelco said it has successfully increased its data capacity by 400 percent, quadrupling its current service offering. This expansion allows for a substantial increase in bandwidth, enabling users to enjoy faster speeds, smoother streaming, enhanced productivity, and an improved overall online experience.

Batelco First in Bahrain to Offer 400G Capacity

In a comment on the launch of the new service, Batelco said: "We are pleased to announce our latest service, Bwave, which runs over the BGN, Batelco's Gulf Network. We are continuously enhancing our existing capabilities and investing in new infrastructure. By expanding our capabilities on the BGN and leveraging our strong partnership with Ciena, we are now the first provider in Bahrain to provide 400G capacity with the Bwave service. Batelco is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

Recent Developments

Batelco announced that customers can now benefit from multi-terabit connectivity at a cost-effective price. This announcement builds on Batelco's recent investments in the regional Sea-Me-We-6 and Al Khaleej subsea cables and the advanced Beyon Data Oasis data centre, which help Bahrain's digital transformation.

