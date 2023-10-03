DataBank Expands Dallas Data Center to Meet Growing Demands

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The company will be adding 22,000 square feet of raised floor space and 3 MW of Critical Power, which includes a dedicated catcher reserve block for enhanced reliability.

Highlights

  • DataBank to add 22,000 square feet of raised floor space and 3 MW of Critical Power to DFW3.
  • Enhanced reliability with N+1 power and cooling systems in DFW3.
  • The sale of five French data centers to Etix Everywhere marks a strategic shift.

DataBank has announced its expansion of the flagship Dallas data centre (DFW3) to meet the increasing technology ecosystem demands of the southwest region. The company will be adding 22,000 square feet of raised floor space and 3 MW of Critical Power, which includes a dedicated catcher reserve block for enhanced reliability.

Also Read: DataBank Completes Seven Data Center Expansions to Fuel Scalability Across US




Design and Reliability of DFW3

The Dallas Data Centre, situated on a 16-acre campus at Dominion Parkway in Plano, is powered by dual feeds from an off-site Oncor substation. The facility currently delivers 20 MW of power and offers metro connectivity through Data Center Interconnect to DataBank's other Dallas data centres, which are located just 20-30 minutes away.

"The Plano campus design streamlines this expansion, as we had already created scalable space and power options for customers requiring higher-density colocation services," stated DataBank. "The expansion of our very first data centre also aligns with the growing significance of the Dallas area in the data centre ecosystem, connecting users across the US and South America."

Design and Reliability

DataBank has noted that DFW3 is designed with an N+1 power and cooling system to ensure uptime for customer compute resources. It is also Uptime Certified Tier 3, indicating a high level of reliability and availability. DFW3 supports various DataBank cloud services, including Enterprise Cloud, FedRAMP Cloud, SAN and Object Storage, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Storage as a Service, and Disaster Recovery as a Service.

Also Read: DataBank Announces Sale of French Data Center Assets to Etix Everywhere

Etix Everywhere Transaction

In another development, DataBank announced that it has completed the sale of its five data centres in France, operating as zColo France, to Etix Everywhere, an edge data centre player in Europe and Asia. DataBank initially acquired the French data centres as part of the zColo transaction in 2020.

With the completion of this transaction, DataBank will now fully focus on its core US market, served by over 65 facilities in over 27 markets. On the other hand, Etix Everywhere serves clients worldwide through its global network of 15 data centres.

