Airtel Extends 5G Coverage to All 22 Districts of Jammu and Kashmir

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Bharti Airtel has achieved a significant milestone by extending its Airtel 5G Plus services to all 22 districts of Jammu and Kashmir within one year of the launch of 5G services in the state.

Highlights

  • Airtel's 5G network covers all districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including remote villages.
  • Airtel's 5G Plus services offer ultra-fast speeds and low latency
  • Airtel garners over 0.9 million unique 5G customers in the state.

Follow Us

Airtel Extends 5G Coverage to All 22 Districts of Jammu and Kashmir
Bharti Airtel has announced that its 5G service is available across all 22 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, achieving this within one year of the 5G launch. Notably, Airtel has garnered over 0.9 million unique 5G customers on its network in the state. Airtel first announced the launch of 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar in December 2022, followed by subsequent announcements of network availability in other cities. Airtel was the first service provider to introduce 5G services in the picturesque valley, and now, it has reached this significant milestone.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Surpasses 2.7 Million Unique Customers in Rajasthan, Now Covers All Districts




Airtel 5G Plus in Jammu and Kashmir

From the stunning Dal Lake and the picturesque valleys of Kashmir to the remote villages of Ladakh and the sand dunes of Nubra Valley, Airtel continues to rapidly accelerate its 5G rollout. Additionally, Airtel said it has connected even the remote villages along the national borders to the digital superhighway, making Airtel 5G services available in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Crosses 3 Million Customers, Covering 33 Districts in Telangana

Bharti Airtel said, "We were the first telco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the state, and today we are delighted to be playing an important role in connecting lives of our customers. We thank all our 0.9 million customers for embracing Airtel 5G Plus network. We continue to set the industry pace with unparalleled growth in 5G customers, prioritising cutting-edge 5G technology and customer satisfaction. Our 5G landscape has the state's widest, quickest, and most dependable network, encompassing all 22 districts."

Also Read: Airtel Surpasses 2.1 Million Unique 5G Customers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Other Expansion Milestones

As reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel's 5G service is now available across all districts and union territories in the country. Airtel also recently announced that it has surpassed 2.7 million customers in Rajasthan, with 5G coverage extending to 50 districts in the state.

Furthermore, Airtel has achieved over 3 million customers in Telangana, with coverage reaching 33 districts. Additionally, the company has expanded its 5G coverage to encompass all 81 districts in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, providing 5G connectivity to more than 2.1 million unique 5G customers in the state.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Saket :

this redcap with release 17 will change future of airtel and bharat in next 2 years.

Airtel Tests RedCap Technology on Its 5G Network With Ericsson

ravjot singh kalra :

Tariff Hike Coming Soon

Jio and Airtel May Need to Cough Up to Rs…

Swami Aniruddha :

Wish to share a experience off a close senior citizen age 75+ relative. Was using Samsung Galaxy J1 4G VoLte…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Faraz :

Yes it looks like it. But very doubtful if Vi will survive that long. Even BSNL will continue 2G till…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Tanay Singh Thakur :

I don't think Vi or Airtel would close their 2G networks even by 2025.

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments