Airtel Extends 5G Coverage to All 22 Districts of Jammu and Kashmir



Bharti Airtel has announced that its 5G service is available across all 22 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, achieving this within one year of the 5G launch. Notably, Airtel has garnered over 0.9 million unique 5G customers on its network in the state. Airtel first announced the launch of 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar in December 2022, followed by subsequent announcements of network availability in other cities. Airtel was the first service provider to introduce 5G services in the picturesque valley, and now, it has reached this significant milestone.

Airtel 5G Plus in Jammu and Kashmir

From the stunning Dal Lake and the picturesque valleys of Kashmir to the remote villages of Ladakh and the sand dunes of Nubra Valley, Airtel continues to rapidly accelerate its 5G rollout. Additionally, Airtel said it has connected even the remote villages along the national borders to the digital superhighway, making Airtel 5G services available in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bharti Airtel said, "We were the first telco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the state, and today we are delighted to be playing an important role in connecting lives of our customers. We thank all our 0.9 million customers for embracing Airtel 5G Plus network. We continue to set the industry pace with unparalleled growth in 5G customers, prioritising cutting-edge 5G technology and customer satisfaction. Our 5G landscape has the state's widest, quickest, and most dependable network, encompassing all 22 districts."

Other Expansion Milestones

As reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel's 5G service is now available across all districts and union territories in the country. Airtel also recently announced that it has surpassed 2.7 million customers in Rajasthan, with 5G coverage extending to 50 districts in the state.

Furthermore, Airtel has achieved over 3 million customers in Telangana, with coverage reaching 33 districts. Additionally, the company has expanded its 5G coverage to encompass all 81 districts in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, providing 5G connectivity to more than 2.1 million unique 5G customers in the state.