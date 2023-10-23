Governments globally are working to ensure that their countries get access to the super-fast and exciting 5G mobile networks. While 5G is just one generation ahead of 4G, it has the potential to change the world we live in forever. With 5G, the possibility to connect machines to machines becomes possible in a seamless manner. So as more countries move toward launching the next-generation mobile network technology, will 5G become globally mainstream in 2023? Let us find out.









How Many Countries Have 5G Right Now and How Many Are Going to Launch Soon?

Earlier this year, there were reports claiming that 5G was present in 92 countries. GSM Association said in a report that over 30 more countries will launch 5G in 2023. Let’s assume the figure is slightly higher than this. Then that would mean that 5G is available in about 130 countries. That’s a decent count, especially when it is in the growth phase.

The GSM Association said that out of the 30 countries which are going to launch 5G in 2023, many of them are developing nations. This is a good sign that it is not just the advanced or higher power economies that are looking to launch 5G. It is also the developing nations that don’t want to get left behind.

The popularity of the next-generation mobile networks is apparent as developing countries are also after it. 5G can add to the economy of any nation it is launched into. The tech promises to create new jobs and empower more enterprises with better digital solutions to ease their business journey.

Even so, 5G is nowhere close to being mainstream in 2023. The speed of 5G deployment has definitely increased across the globe. But it would take time for the telecom operators to bring 5G everywhere and give users a taste of it. The cost of 5G deployment needs to come down as it would increase the chances of 5G becoming common for everyone in the world.