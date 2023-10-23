Vyve Broadband Launches 8 Gbps Fiber Internet in Colby, Kansas



American high-speed broadband provider, Vyve Broadband, has announced the launch of an 8 Gbps symmetrical Fiber Internet service for residential customers in Colby, Kansas. The official statement mentioned that the launch complements Vyve's 10 Gbps Fiber Internet available to commercial customers in Colby and represents a significant milestone in enhancing the internet experience for its customers in Colby and the surrounding areas.

Also Read: Vyve Broadband Acquires Commercial Arm of ATC Broadband in Vidalia, Georgia









Residential 8 Gbps Service

Vyve Broadband highlighted that its 8 Gbps Symmetrical Fiber Internet Service features unmatched download and upload speeds, low latency, and reliable connectivity. The ISP celebrated the launch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by district representatives and members of the community, marking the official launch of the services to the residents of Colby.

Multi-Gigabit Connectivity Rollout

In a recent development earlier in October, Vyve Broadband announced plans for its upcoming residential multi-gigabit internet service rollout. These new residential speed launches are intended to complement the current Vyve Business Services' 10 Gig Internet Speed offerings across Vyve's service area.

Also Read: altafiber Secures USD 600 Million for Fiber Network Expansion in Multiple US States

Residents in Ottawa, Kansas will be the first to take advantage of these advanced speeds, with 2 Gig internet packages now available to both new and existing residential Vyve customers in their Ottawa service area. Vyve said the multi-gig internet service will be gradually rolled out across its service footprint.