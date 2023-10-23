Vyve Broadband Launches 8 Gbps Fiber Internet in Colby, Kansas

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Vyve Broadband has announced the launch of its 8 Gbps symmetrical Fiber Internet service for residential customers in Colby, Kansas. This service offers lightning-fast speeds, low latency, and reliable connectivity.

Highlights

  • Vyve Broadband launches 8 Gbps Fiber Internet for residential customers in Colby, Kansas.
  • The ISP offers 10 Gbps fiber internet for commercial clients in Colby.
  • Plans for a multi-gigabit residential internet rollout are announced.

Follow Us

Vyve Broadband Launches 8 Gbps Fiber Internet in Colby, Kansas
American high-speed broadband provider, Vyve Broadband, has announced the launch of an 8 Gbps symmetrical Fiber Internet service for residential customers in Colby, Kansas. The official statement mentioned that the launch complements Vyve's 10 Gbps Fiber Internet available to commercial customers in Colby and represents a significant milestone in enhancing the internet experience for its customers in Colby and the surrounding areas.

Also Read: Vyve Broadband Acquires Commercial Arm of ATC Broadband in Vidalia, Georgia




Residential 8 Gbps Service

Vyve Broadband highlighted that its 8 Gbps Symmetrical Fiber Internet Service features unmatched download and upload speeds, low latency, and reliable connectivity. The ISP celebrated the launch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by district representatives and members of the community, marking the official launch of the services to the residents of Colby.

Multi-Gigabit Connectivity Rollout

In a recent development earlier in October, Vyve Broadband announced plans for its upcoming residential multi-gigabit internet service rollout. These new residential speed launches are intended to complement the current Vyve Business Services' 10 Gig Internet Speed offerings across Vyve's service area.

Also Read: altafiber Secures USD 600 Million for Fiber Network Expansion in Multiple US States

Residents in Ottawa, Kansas will be the first to take advantage of these advanced speeds, with 2 Gig internet packages now available to both new and existing residential Vyve customers in their Ottawa service area. Vyve said the multi-gig internet service will be gradually rolled out across its service footprint.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

rahul_yadav :

In the era of high-speed data networks provided by private telecom operators, it is evident that BSNL predominantly offers 2G…

Can BSNL be the Hero for Low Earning Folks in…

Saket :

this redcap with release 17 will change future of airtel and bharat in next 2 years.

Airtel Tests RedCap Technology on Its 5G Network With Ericsson

ravjot singh kalra :

Tariff Hike Coming Soon

Jio and Airtel May Need to Cough Up to Rs…

Swami Aniruddha :

Wish to share a experience off a close senior citizen age 75+ relative. Was using Samsung Galaxy J1 4G VoLte…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Faraz :

Yes it looks like it. But very doubtful if Vi will survive that long. Even BSNL will continue 2G till…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments