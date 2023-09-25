Claro Fiber Network Reaches 139 Municipalities in Colombia

Claro Colombia has announced the expansion of its fiber optic network to Carmen de Viboral and La Ceja in eastern Antioquia, providing high-speed internet access to approximately 96,000 residents, businesses, and tourists.

Highlights

  • Claro extends fiber optic network to Carmen de Viboral and La Ceja in eastern Antioquia.
  • Approximately 12,000 homes and businesses in Carmen de Viboral and 20,000 connections in La Ceja to benefit.
  • Claro invests around USD 25 million for fiber expansion, reaching 139 municipalities in Colombia.

Claro Colombia has announced the extension of its fibre optic network to Carmen de Viboral and La Ceja in eastern Antioquia. This expansion will provide high-speed internet access to approximately 96,000 residents, businesses, and tourists, furthering the region's digitalization efforts.

Connecting Communities

In a recent press release, Claro noted that around 12,000 homes and companies, equivalent to around 36,000 people, will be connected to fibre in Carmen de Viboral. In La Ceja, Claro stated that there will be 20,000 connections benefiting around 60,000 people.




Investing in Digital Inclusion

Claro said it has invested approximately USD 25 million throughout the country to connect 20 more cities and municipalities with fibre, thus reaching a total of 139 municipalities in Colombia.

Claro stated, "For the first time, more than 96,000 inhabitants, entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs of these two municipalities in eastern Antioquia, as well as tourists, will have access to a higher speed of fixed fibre optic Internet, which will contribute to the closure of the digital divide and the generation of greater opportunities."

Claro stated, "In 2023, we have invested approximately USD 7.3 million USD in fiber optics to reach over 113,000 new homes. Additionally, we work every day to ensure our customers have the best experience and can enjoy our 4G service and fixed services throughout the department."

Fiber and 4G Across Antioquia

Claro stated that its fibre network is currently available in 17 other municipalities in Antioquia, including Medellin, Envigado, Sabaneta, Bello, Itagui, Rionegro, Marinilla, Apartado, Carepa, Chigorodo, Turbo, San Antonio de Prado, Copacabana, Caldas, Barbosa, La Estrella, and Girardota. Regarding 4G mobile coverage, Claro also mentioned that it covers 100 percent of the municipal capitals of Antioquia.

