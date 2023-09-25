COAI Appreciates TRAI Recommendations on Improving Connectivity in North East

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has welcomed the recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for improving mobile network connectivity in the North East. Much recently, TRAI released its recommendations on 'Improving Telecom Infrastructure in Northeastern States of India'. In the recommendations, TRAI has suggested several measures such as ensuring electricity supply, faster environmental clearances, aligning RoW (Right of Way) policies with that of the central government and more.









In a statement, COAI said, "COAI welcomes some of the important recommendations made by TRAI, which re-emphasize some of the industry’s long-standing asks. The industry is confident that if implemented in letter and spirit, these progressive recommendations will provide further impetus to proliferation of telecom and broadband services in the North-East region of the country, thus propelling socio-economic and digital progress for the citizens."

"The authority has recommended complete exemption of Right of Way (RoW) charges in the rural, tribal and hilly regions for a duration of five years, which will encourage TSPs to invest further towards network deployments in the lesser populated regions," said COAI.

TRAI has also recommended that electricity supply should be provided to the telecom service providers at industrial rates and within 15 days of the connection request. Further, it has also been recommended that last-mile installation charges for extending electricity connection to telecom sites and hilly areas should be waived completely.

"Enabling provisions recommended to be incorporated in the Ministry of Environment and Forests’ policy to expedite accord of environmental clearance to TSPs for installing Mobile towers and DG sets for tower locations, would hasten telecom infrastructure development in the region. Further, the Authority’s earlier recommendations on ‘Use of Street Furniture for Small Cell and Aerial Fiber Deployment’ have been advised to be implemented to strengthen 5G deployments," the industry body added.

The telcos have not been able to improve the telecom connectivity in North Eastern parts of India because of plenty of reasons. These reasons include things such as terrain issues, RoW issues, low return on investment, and more.