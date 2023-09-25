Optiva Launches MVNO Hubs on Google Cloud to Accelerate Time-to-Market

Optiva has launched MVNO Hubs on Google Cloud, a multi-tenant SaaS solution that provides the complete Optiva BSS Platform and key MVNO integrations.

Highlights

  • Optiva MVNO Hubs are pre-integrated with key MVNO services, accelerating time-to-market for early-stage MVNOs.
  • Optiva MVNO Hubs are hosted on Google Cloud, providing a scalable and reliable platform for MVNO operations.
  • Optiva MVNO Hubs offer deep integration with Google Cloud’s BigQuery for BSS-data-based, AI-powered insights.

Optiva, a provider of cloud-native billing and revenue management software for the telecom sector, has launched Optiva MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) Hubs on Google Cloud today. Optiva announced that this multi-tenant solution is now available as a SaaS product on Google Cloud in various regions, starting with the Americas.

Integrated Solutions

Optiva said its MVNO Hubs offer seamless integration with Google Cloud's BigQuery for BSS-data-based, AI-powered insights. These regional MVNO hubs provide the complete Optiva BSS Platform and essential MVNO integrations, including payment gateways, taxation, customer care, CRM ticketing, and dealer portals, simplifying operations and streamlining processes.

Accelerating Market Entry

According to Optiva, new telecom market entrants, including Digital MVNOs, and IoT companies can leverage Optiva MVNO Hubs on Google Cloud to expedite their time-to-market goals and ensure digital experiences for its subscribers. Additionally, Optiva MVNO Hubs also provide cost-effective benefits with a pay-as-you-grow SaaS consumption model.

Robert Stabile, CEO of Optiva, said, "Optiva's growth strategy is focused on empowering new market entrants to rapidly launch personalized services to a broad variety of subscribers, spanning consumer and enterprise. We are proud to invest in pre-integrated Optiva MVNO Hubs in key markets worldwide to accelerate time-to-revenue for early-stage MVNOs. Our longstanding partnership with Google Cloud is a key component of success for Optiva and our innovative digital-first customer."

Optiva said its MVNO Hubs also support the entire MVNO lifecycle, providing telecom industry expertise and guidance during integration and launch phases. Optiva also ensures the acceleration of certification, testing, and cost-efficiency on the digital MVNO journey.

According to Optiva, pre-integrated Optiva MVNO Hubs in key markets worldwide accelerate time-to-revenue for early-stage MVNOs to rapidly launch personalized services for a wide variety of consumer and enterprise customers.

