Vodafone Idea Affordable Plans Meant to Offer Validity

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, offers some of the most affordable validity prepaid plans. In fact, the telco has the cheapest prepaid tariff plan in the industry amongst the private telcos. Vi currently has four prepaid plans on its portfolio that are meant for validity. These four plans cost Rs 99, Rs 204, Rs 198, and Rs 128. Let's take a look at the benefits of these plans.









Vodafone Idea Validity Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea's cheapest validity prepaid plan comes for Rs 99. With this plan, users get 15 days or 28 days of validity, depending on the region they are in. Further, the plan also bundles 200MB of data as well as Rs 99 worth of talk time. The calls are charged at 2.5 paise per second. Even though the plan doesn't come with any sort of SMS benefits, users can actually send SMS at 1900 to port but they will be charged standard tariffs.

The Rs 128 plan comes with 10 local on-net night minutes and all calls are charged at 2.5 paise per second. The night minutes benefit is available from 11 PM to 6 AM. The validity of this plan is 18 days.

Then you have the Rs 198 plan with a validity of 30 days. With this plan, users get 500MB of data for 30 days and Rs 198 worth of talk time. All the calls are charged at 2.5 paise per second.

Lastly, you have got the Rs 204 plan. This plan comes with a validity of one month. All the calls are charged at 2.5 paise per second and the talk time value provided with this plan is worth Rs 204.

All of these plans are meant for users to keep their SIM active while also having some form of benefits. The Rs 99 plan is not available for Airtel or Jio users.