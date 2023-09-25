Ericsson Showcases 5G Possibilities at Imagine Live Event in Malaysia

Ericsson held its Imagine Live event in Malaysia today to showcase advanced 5G technology innovations and use cases that will accelerate the country's digitalization efforts.

  • Ericsson is building Malaysia's 5G network for Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB).
  • 5G coverage in Malaysia's population areas has now reached around 68.8 percent and is on track to reach 80 percent by the end of the year.
  • Fixed Wireless Access technology allows consumers and enterprises to access 5G services, even in rural areas.

Ericsson launched its global Imagine Live event in Malaysia today, showcasing advanced 5G use cases and technology innovations set to fast-track Malaysia's digitalisation efforts. The event was inaugurated by the Minister of Communications and Digital in the presence of senior representatives from the government and industry, said Ericsson.




Also Read: Maxis Malaysia Begins 6 GHz Spectrum Trial for Future Data Demands

5G Use Cases Presented by Ericsson

At the event, Ericsson featured key technology highlights, including energy-efficient radio solutions, digital twins, VoLTE-enabled unified communications, and network automation. Ericsson also presented 5G use cases, such as immersive holographic metaverse experiences and an augmented reality e-sports platform called HADO that originated in Japan.

Enabling Malaysia's Digital Transformation

Ericsson said HADO combines physical activity with the immersive power of augmented reality technology to create entirely new ways of playing and competing. The event also included insightful discussions with leading industry experts on the enablers for Malaysia's journey towards becoming a 'Digital Tiger' in the region.

Also Read: Ericsson Expands Global 5G Equipment Manufacturing to Malaysia

"At the Ericsson Imagine Live event, we are showing some of the possibilities and opportunities that 5G will create to accelerate Malaysia's digitalization. The rollout of the 5G network in Malaysia is one of the fastest in the world, the price of 5G is one of the lowest and the network performance is among the top 5 in the world. The availability, cost, and world-class performance of 5G will serve as the catalyst for Malaysia to leapfrog other economies in the region," said Ericsson.

5G Network Expansion

Ericsson stated that it is building Malaysia's 5G network for Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), and 5G coverage in Malaysia's population areas has now reached around 68.8 percent and is on track to reach 80 percent by the end of the year.

Also Read: Ericsson and DNB Malaysia Successfully Test RedCap on 5G Network With MediaTek

Ericsson highlighted that Industry 4.0 connectivity in Malaysia is on a 5G network. The availability and coverage of 5G allow consumers and enterprises to access services, even in rural areas, by using Fixed Wireless Access technology.

Ericsson said it has deployed 5G in 152 live networks across 65 markets globally.

