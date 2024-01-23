Proximus NXT and RTBF Pilot Live Broadcast With Private 5G Network



Belgium's Proximus NXT and RTBF, a public service broadcaster, have accomplished live coverage of the Viva For Life broadcasts in Bertrix using a private 5G network. In an announcement today, Proximus said this success not only signifies a technological milestone but also opens avenues for future 5G applications in RTBF's operations. During the recent Viva For Life week, deploying teams in Bertrix from December 17 to 23, RTBF provided continuous coverage across television, radio, social networks, and online platforms.

Also Read: Proximus and Partners Develop 5G, AI-Based Drone Service for Warehouse Stock Monitoring









Live Coverage in Bertrix

Collaborating with Proximus NXT, RTBF's technical teams tested new live coverage technology using a temporary 5G private network. The "proof of concept" involved setting up a temporary private 5G network in Bertrix, connecting remote-controlled cameras to RTBF's control room and providing a live feed to on-site screens through a dedicated 5G router.

"These two panoramic cameras were connected to a 5G network dedicated to RTBF, while the audience on site got to watch the live feed on a screen connected to a 5G router," said the joint statement.

Also Read: ORS Tests 5G Broadcast Technology at MotoGP Event in Austria

RTBF Collaborates with Proximus NXT

According to the official release, this full-scale test did not replace RTBF's wired installations but allowed for comprehensive testing of the infrastructure's use, performance, and stability during the six-day live event.

During these tests, RTBF reportedly validated several use cases, hardware, and protocols using 5G technology, including remote control, video streaming, mobile (wireless) cameras, live feed screens, image quality, and latency.

Full-Scale Test Success

The success of the project is particularly noteworthy given the mass scale of Viva For Life, involving live HD broadcasts on various RTBF platforms. The 5G private network in Bertrix demonstrated its ability to deliver high-quality audio and video content with lower latency, higher bandwidth guarantees, and enhanced security compared to public networks.

Also Read: Ateme’s 5G Broadcasting Solution Powers First Transmission in US

This achievement holds promising prospects for the future, indicating a shift for RTBF towards leveraging the mobile network more extensively. The official release noted that Private 5G networks are an ideal solution for media coverage of events, such as sports or cultural activities, ensuring network accessibility, performance, and stability.