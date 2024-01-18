Telefonica Peru Expands Fiber Optic Network to 45,000 Premises in Cusco and Huancayo



Telefonica del Peru (Movistar) reported this week that, as part of its commitment to modernise telecommunications and promote digitisation, it has extended the fiber optic network. Now, a total of 45,000 premises in the cities of Cusco and Huancayo can already access Movistar's fiber optic service at symmetrical speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Telefonica said its fiber optic service offers internet speeds up to 20 times higher than the average.

Fiber in Cusco

Specifically, Movistar reported that there are already more than 21,000 households with the possibility of accessing their fiber optic network in the city of Cusco. Movistar's fiber optic service is available in the districts of Cusco, Wanchaq, San Sebastian, and Santiago. Throughout 2024, Movistar plans to continue to expand the fiber network in the city of Cusco with the aim of connecting more than 108,000 households in the districts of Cusco, Wanchaq, San Jeronimo, San Sebastian, and Santiago with fiber technology.

Fiber Network in Huancayo

Movistar also reported that there are already more than 24,000 households that can access its fiber optic network in the city of Huancayo. With service available in the districts of Huancayo and El Tambo, throughout 2024, Movistar plans to continue fiber expansion with the aim to pass 84,000 premises with fiber network in the districts of Huancayo, El Tambo, and Chongos Alto.

Currently, nationwide, more than 3 million households can access Movistar's fiber optic service in Peru, with the fiber network available in 23 regions. The company aims to reach 5 million households in the country with fiber technology by 2026, which the company considers as a milestone to improve connectivity and promote the development of the country.

"It is a technology that substantially improves the quality of our customers' connectivity, whether for work, for their businesses, studies, as well as for recreation. This better connectivity translates into a better experience and greater satisfaction with the service," said Movistar.

Promotional Offers

To encourage the adoption of fiber optics in Huancayo, Movistar is offering customers free installation (subject to evaluation) and promotional offers with free speed bonuses for six months. Likewise, for customers opting for service plans greater than 100 Mbps, the company will offer a 50 percent discount during the first two months. For customers who already have Movistar's Home services, they can migrate to Fiber Optic technology with Free Installation Cost and enjoy a speed bonus of 1,000 Mbps for 6 months.

Progress in 2023

During 2023, Movistar deployed new fiber networks in Lima, Lambayeque, Piura, Arequipa, Ancash, Junin, Ica, Cusco, and La Libertad, closing the year with more than 1.5 million households with access to fiber in regions and 1.6 million households in Lima.