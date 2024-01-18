Telekom Romania Expands 5G Network to Ramnicu-Valcea

Reported by Srikapardhi

Telekom Romania Mobile extends its 5G coverage to Ramnicu-Valcea and nearby regions, providing high-speed downloads, stable connections, and more to both prepaid and postpaid customers.

Highlights

  • 5G now available in Ramnicu-Valcea and surroundings.
  • Telekom Romania prioritises nationwide 5G network expansion.
  • High-speed downloads, stable connections, low latency offered.

Telekom Romania Mobile announced this week the expansion of its 5G network to the city of Ramnicu-Valcea and surrounding areas. In a press release, Telekom noted that 5G technology is currently available to both prepaid and postpaid mobile customers in the Romanian capital of Bucharest and 12 other cities.

Also Read: Telekom Romania Mobile Brings 5G Technology to 11 Cities




Nationwide 5G Expansion

Telekom Romania says it continues to expand its 5G network nationwide. Starting this week, the company offers users in Ramnicu-Valcea and the surrounding areas access to the benefits of 5G technology, including high-speed downloads, stable connections even in crowded places, low latency, and optimised phone battery consumption.

5G Coverage Details

With this launch, Telekom highlighted that its 5G network is now available to both prepaid (card) and subscription (postpaid) users in Bucharest (including Otopeni), Arad, Brasov (including Poiana Brasov), Sibiu, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Iasi, Constanta (including Mamaia), Ploiesti, Craiova, Pitesti, and Oradea.

Also Read: Telekom Romania Mobile Expands 5G Network to Arad

Telekom Romania Mobile customers need a compatible 5G SIM card and smartphone, and they must be in the 5G coverage area to enjoy the benefits of 5G technology, the company emphasised.

Recent 5G Expansion

As reported by TelecomTalk in December 2023, Telekom Romania Mobile expanded its 5G network, offering 5G services in the city of Arad and surrounding areas starting December 7, 2023.

