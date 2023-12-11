Telekom Romania Mobile Expands 5G Network to Arad

Telekom Romania Mobile expands its 5G network to Arad, offering faster speeds, lower latency, and improved connectivity.

Highlights

  • 5G services in Arad and surrounding regions.
  • 5G available with both SIM cards and subscriptions.
  • Special holiday offer includes 5G-compatible Samsung and Motorola devices.

Telekom Romania Mobile announced the expansion of its 5G Network last week, offering 5G Services in the city of Arad and surrounding areas starting December 7, 2023. With the introduction of 5G technology, users in the region can now enjoy high download speeds, stable connections even in crowded places, low latency, and low battery consumption, enhancing their network experience.

Also Read: Du Launches 5G Standalone Technology in UAE




Expanded 5G Services

Following the Arad launch, Telekom Mobile's 5G services are available for both prepaid and postpaid users in 12 cities across Romania: Bucharest (including Otopeni), Brasov (including Poiana Brasov), Sibiu, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Iasi, Constanta (including Mamaia), Ploiesti, Craiova, Pitesti, and Oradea.

Also Read: Telekom Romania Mobile Brings 5G Technology to 11 Cities

Device and Coverage

TelecomTalk reported the expansion of Telekom Romania's 5G mobile services to 11 cities in June 2023, providing unlimited 5G access to both prepaid and postpaid users. To benefit from 5G technology, users must have a 5G-compatible SIM and device and be within a 5G coverage area.

Currently, Telekom Romania Mobile offers two 5G-compatible devices at competitive prices, available in instalments and bundled with Unlimited subscriptions as a special holiday offer.

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

