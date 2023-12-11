Telekom Romania Mobile Expands 5G Network to Arad



Telekom Romania Mobile announced the expansion of its 5G Network last week, offering 5G Services in the city of Arad and surrounding areas starting December 7, 2023. With the introduction of 5G technology, users in the region can now enjoy high download speeds, stable connections even in crowded places, low latency, and low battery consumption, enhancing their network experience.

Expanded 5G Services

Following the Arad launch, Telekom Mobile's 5G services are available for both prepaid and postpaid users in 12 cities across Romania: Bucharest (including Otopeni), Brasov (including Poiana Brasov), Sibiu, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Iasi, Constanta (including Mamaia), Ploiesti, Craiova, Pitesti, and Oradea.

Device and Coverage

TelecomTalk reported the expansion of Telekom Romania's 5G mobile services to 11 cities in June 2023, providing unlimited 5G access to both prepaid and postpaid users. To benefit from 5G technology, users must have a 5G-compatible SIM and device and be within a 5G coverage area.

Currently, Telekom Romania Mobile offers two 5G-compatible devices at competitive prices, available in instalments and bundled with Unlimited subscriptions as a special holiday offer.