BSNL Rs 288 STV is Offering 120GB of Data to Customers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering customers a Rs 288 Special Tariff Voucher (STV) under the data vouchers section. The plan should be available for the customers in most, if not all circles. The STV is not a new offering and isn't very popular. However, it does offer benefits that many customers could benefit from. First of all, since it is a data voucher, it has to be recharged on top of a base active prepaid plan. Currently, BSNL is deploying 4G in many parts of India. Once the process is done and customers start getting 4G signals on their devices, the experience of these plans will certainly improve for the users. Let's take a look at all the details of the Rs 288 prepaid plan from BSNL.









BSNL Rs 288 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 288 prepaid plan from BSNL is only meant for customers who are looking to boost their data experience in the short-to-medium term. The validity of this prepaid plan is 60 days. This means that you need a base active plan that at least has 60 days of validity left before you decide to recharge with this one.

The Rs 288 plan comes with 2GB of daily data. This means a total of 120GB of data in 60 days. If you are using this plan, then you should know that once you have exhausted the FUP (fair usage policy) data or the daily data limit, the speed will reduce to 40 Kbps for you.

BSNL's Rs 288 voucher is a unique plan and will certainly elevate your data experience overall, especially once 4G of BSNL reaches more corners of the country. The state-run telecom operator is deploying homegrown 4G and expects to turn profitable on the back of relief packages by 2027.