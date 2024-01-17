Ooredoo Launches eSIM Service in Myanmar



Ooredoo Myanmar has announced the launch of its eSIM service in Myanmar, which can be used in 118 countries through international roaming. In an official release, Ooredoo said the latest advancement in SIM card technology, eSIM, promises to enhance users' experience with telecommunication services.

eSIM Technology

An eSIM is a digital version of a SIM card that is directly integrated into compatible devices, allowing for seamless network activation and smooth switching without the need for a physical SIM. Unlike traditional SIM cards, an eSIM does not require a physical slot for placement, and users only need to check if their mobile device is compatible, activating the eSIM through simple configuration procedures.

Upgrading to eSIM Hassle-free

Ooredoo Myanmar said users can upgrade to eSIM "for free." Additionally, anyone can purchase a new Ooredoo eSIM at the same rate as normal SIMs, incurring no additional costs. Users can conveniently upgrade or purchase eSIM digitally with a few taps on their mobile devices, eliminating the need to visit a physical store.

"We are thrilled to launch our e-SIM service in Myanmar. In line with our vision to enrich people’s digital lives, we are empowering our customers to ensure seamless connectivity that caters to their growing digital needs. We are working as a true digital enabler across Myanmar, and our aspiration is to help the people of Myanmar enjoy exciting and rewarding digital experiences smoothly through our latest and cutting-edge digital technologies. With more and more modern mobile devices supporting eSIM technology, we are very proud to launch among the most globally advanced eSIM services in Myanmar and continue with our commitment to upgrade the world of the people of Myanmar," said Ooredoo Myanmar.

eSIM Benefits to Users

Ooredoo Myanmar emphasised that eSIM technology comes with benefits, including easy and convenient access to the eSIM service through digital channels such as the Ooredoo SuperApp and website, the ability to switch between SIMs with a few taps, and the convenience for frequent travellers.

With eSIM, switching to local providers abroad is simple and does not require inserting a new physical SIM card into the mobile device. Subscribers can store 5-8 e-SIM profiles in a single phone, adding to convenience and saving on investments in multiple handsets.