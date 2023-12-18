Dialog Axiata Introduces SIM-to-eSIM Conversion Service in Sri Lanka



Sri Lanka's telecom provider, Dialog Axiata, announced today the launch of a service that allows customers to conveniently and seamlessly transition from traditional SIM cards to eSIMs using any eSIM-compatible Android or iOS device. The company stated that, for the first time, such a service is available in Sri Lanka. Customers can visit dialog.lk to check if a device is eligible for the eSIM service. If a device is listed as compatible, customers can proceed to an eSIM facility or purchase a new eSIM with a new connection through the MyDialog App or dialog.lk/esim.

Also Read: Airtel Simplified eSIM Upgrade Process via Airtel Thanks App

Streamlined Process

According to the company, with the latest Android and iOS devices now equipped with eSIM capabilities, Dialog is offering the convenience of effortlessly upgrading to the secure eSIM facility. The company said eSIM technology streamlines device management by eliminating the need to swap physical SIM cards between phones. It also enables dual SIM capability on the latest iPhone models.

Also Read: Dialog Axiata Surpasses 200,000 Users on 5G Trial Network

Benefits of eSIM

Dialog Axiata highlighted the benefits of eSIM technology, stating that it makes tracing a lost device easier in case of theft, as the SIM cannot be removed from the device. Additionally, eSIM contributes to a plastic-free environment, aligning with Dialog's ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ambitions while eliminating the risk of SIM damage.

Also Read: Orange Poland Witnesses Growth of eSIM Adoption, Fibre Reaches Over 25,000 Km

User-Friendly Experience

To use this service, customers need to visit dialog.lk/esim or the MyDialog App, select the relevant device, perform the OTP (one-time password) verification of the SIM, enter their email address to receive the QR verification and the guide document, and conclude the confirmation as per the provided instructions.