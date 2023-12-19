Jio has the Most Expensive Mobile Plan in India

The Rs 4498 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio comes with all the basic benefits such as unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The data benefit that is bundled is 2GB per day. Users get 14+ OTT benefits as well.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, recently released several new plans.
  • Amongst those plans, Jio launched one that was the most expensive in the whole industry.
  • The most expensive plan offered by Jio costs Rs 4498.

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, recently released several new plans. Amongst those plans, Jio launched one that was the most expensive in the whole industry. The most expensive plan offered by Jio costs Rs 4498. It comes with OTT benefits, not one or two, but 14 of them. Further, this plan also comes with special benefits that you won't normally get with prepaid plans. Jio also offers 5G unlimited data to customers with this plan. Let's take a look at this plan and what it comes with to understand whether it is a good deal for you or not.

Jio Rs 4498 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 4498 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio comes with all the basic benefits such as unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The data benefit that is bundled is 2GB per day. Users get 14+ OTT benefits as well. Since this plan is so expensive, it also comes with 365 days of service validity. Post the consumption of daily data, the speed will drop down to 64 Kbps.

Let's take a look at the OTT benefits that the plan offers.

The OTT benefits bundled with this plan are - SonyLIV, ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema Premium, Prime Video Mobile Edition, Discovery+, SunNXT, kanchha Lanka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Docubay, EpicON, Hoichoi and Lionsgate Play. There are two more benefits including JioTV and JioCloud. All of the OTT benefits will be under JioTV Premium, except for Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema Premium, and Prime Video Mobile Edition.

The special benefit of this plan is that it also comes with priority support from the Jio customer support team. The JioCinema Premium subscription included will be for one year. The coupon will be credited to the MyJio account for redeeming. MyJio app will also have 1 year Prime Video Mobile Edition.

For Disney+ Hotstar, the user just needs to log in using the same phone number.

