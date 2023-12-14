Reliance Jio has launched three new prepaid plans with JioTV Premium subscription. These three new plans come for Rs 398, Rs 1198, and Rs 4498. With the JioTV Premium subscription, users will get 14 OTT (over-the-top) platforms under a single login. It is the first time Jio is offering JioTV Premium. Earlier, JioTV only had a free version which was bundled for the users with the prepaid as well as postpaid mobile plans. Let's take a look at the names of the apps that will be available with these three prepaid plans and also check out the benefits of each of the mobile plans. All of these plans will be available for customers starting December 15, 2023.

JioTV Premium: What You Will Get?

JioTV Premium will come with 14 apps - JioCinema Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Prime Video (Mobile), Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Docubay, Hoichoi, SunNXT, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, EpicON, and Kanccha Lannka.

Users will be able to sign in through their mobile number on which they have recharged with an eligible plan. There will be a JioTV Premium Tab there which will give you access to content from all the above platforms. Note that Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video (Mobile) will be available on their respective platforms. To active Prime Video, you need to get a voucher from the MyJio app and Disney+ Hotstar is activated during login into the app.

JioTV Premium Bundled Prepaid Plans

Rs 398 Plan - This plan comes with a validity of 28 days. Users get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The JioTV Premium (12 OTTs) bundled is for 28 days only.

Rs 1198 Plan - The Rs 1198 plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and JioTV Premium (14 OTTs) for 84 days.

Rs 4498 Plan - The Rs 4498 plan comes with 2GB of daily data, JioTV Premium (14 OTTs), unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 1 year. There's also priority customer care included with this plan. The JioCinema Premium coupon is included in the MyJio app voucher section through which users can redeem it. The Rs 4498 plan is also available with an EMI option.

Rs 148 - The Rs 148 plan is a data add-on voucher which will come with 10GB of data and JioTV Premium (12 OTTs) for 28 days.