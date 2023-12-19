Five Must-Watch Short K-Dramas for Every Fan



Are you tired of watching protracted K-dramas with convoluted plots? The constant quest for engaging television that doesn't drag on can be challenging. Moreover, there is no substitute for the satisfaction derived from a close-knit, brief series that captivates viewers without lingering indefinitely. Look no further!

Take a deep dive into the realm of the greatest short K-dramas on OTT platforms, perfect for a day of binge-watching to satisfy your K-drama itch.

Song of the Bandits (2023)

This nine-episode Netflix original short drama unfolds during the Japanese colonial era. The Gando people find themselves without a means of subsistence. Enter Kim Nam-gil's character, Lee Yoon, a strong leader, and his group of valiant rebels. Together with the Joseon migrants and the Korean Independence Army, they embark on a daring quest to combat the Japanese army.

Hellbound (2021)

Hellbound, a limited-run series that premiered in 2021, was co-directed by Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok. In this gripping story, people in Korea begin receiving predictions about their future deaths, leading to chaos. When a death angel appears at the appointed moment and condemns them to hell, things spiral out of control. A gang of otherworldly creatures then massacres them. Watch it on Netflix if you haven't already.

The Silent Sea (2021)

The eight-episode science fiction series The Silent Sea stars Gong Yoo. Inspired by the 2014 short film "The Sea of Tranquility" by Korean director Choi Hang-yong, the drama revolves around space explorer Song Ji-an (Bae Doo-na) and her crew as they embark on a challenging 24-hour lunar mission. Captain Han Yun-jae (Gong) leads Ji-an's crew on a mission to extract an enigmatic sample from a research station that has become stranded. You can watch it on Netflix.

Hymn of Death (2018)

A conventional drama with fifteen to twenty episodes is masterfully condensed into a six-episode masterpiece in Hymn of Death. The series is based on the true story of Yun Sim-deok, the first soprano singer in Korea, and playwright Kim Woo-jin, her boyfriend. Hymn of Death is an enduring song sung by Yun, the first Korean vocalist to record a pop song. You can watch it on Netflix.

Seven First Kisses (2016)

Seven First Kisses offers viewers an engrossing romantic journey in just eight episodes, each lasting just twelve minutes. Lotte Min Soo-jin, a duty-free employee who has never experienced romance, encounters the goddess of dates by happenstance and is given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. She gets to select the person of her dreams for the big first kiss. This series delivers romance in a manageable chunk. You can stream it on YouTube.

For those craving quality K-drama without the commitment of a lengthy series, these short dramas promise to captivate your attention and leave you satisfied. So, grab some popcorn and dive into the world of these compelling and concise Korean dramas.