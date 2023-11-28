Dialog Axiata Surpasses 200,000 Users on 5G Trial Network



Dialog Axiata announced last Friday that it has surpassed over 200,000 users on its 5G Trial Network, which the telco claims to be the largest in the Island Nation. In an official release, Dialog Axiata said its trial network has enabled Sri Lankans to experience the power of 5G. Additionally the company also noted that it was the first telecommunications service provider in the South Asian region to demonstrate 5G capabilities in 2018.

Dialog Axiata 5G Network

According to Dialog Axiata, its 5G Trial network is available in over 70 locations across Sri Lanka, including Colombo and several key cities. To celebrate the occasion, Dialog is gifting customers using compatible 5G devices, including Apple and Android, with a 5GB free data benefit monthly, allowing them to explore the limitless possibilities of 5G on its network.

Global Connectivity with Dialog Roaming

The Sri Lankan operator mentioned that customers connecting to its 5G trial network can experience download and upload speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Furthermore, Dialog Roaming customers can take advantage of 5G roaming services, with over 100 operators in more than 50 destinations now offering seamless 5G connectivity, including the latest addition, India, as earlier reported by TelecomTalk.

Dialog eSIM Facility

Dialog also offers eSIM technology, compatible with iOS and Android, facilitating dual SIM functionality, global travel adaptability, and stand-alone connectivity for smartwatches and fitness trackers.

Dialog says it remains committed to pioneering technological advancements in the nation and the region in line with its brand promise of delivering 'The Future Today.'