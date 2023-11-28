BSNL Reports a Net Loss of Rs 1484 Crore for Q2 FY24

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

During the quarter, the maximum share of revenue came from cellular, leased lines, and FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) services. The largest revenue contributor was, of course, the cellular services. BSNL saw a reduction in employee benefits expenses during Q2 FY24.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reported a net loss of Rs 1,484 crore for Q2 FY24.
  • The net loss for the period is almost the same as the previous quarter.
  • During Q1, the state-run telecom company's net loss was Rs 1,488 crore.

Follow Us

bsnl reports a net loss of rs

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reported a net loss of Rs 1,484 crore for Q2 FY24. The net loss for the period is almost the same as the previous quarter. During Q1, the state-run telecom company's net loss was Rs 1,488 crore. However, on a YoY basis, the net loss is actually lower, which is a positive sign for BSNL. For Q2 FY23, the net loss for BSNL was Rs 2,056 crore.




For the first six months of FY24, BSNL reported a cumulative net loss of Rs 2,972 crore, while for the same period the previous year, the net loss was much higher at Rs 3,542 crore.

Read More - BSNL 4G to Arrive in Southern States after Punjab

The central government expects BSNL to become profitable by FY27. BSNL is already reporting operating profits. For FY23, BSNL's operating profit soared 65% YoY to Rs 1,559 crore. With the 4G rollout planned in the near future, BSNL is expected to increase its market share in wireless services and increase overall revenue.

During the quarter, the maximum share of revenue came from cellular, leased lines, and FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) services. The largest revenue contributor was, of course, the cellular services. BSNL saw a reduction in employee benefits expenses during Q2 FY24. The employee benefits expenses came down from Rs 2,108 crore in Q2 FY23 to Rs 1,882 crore in Q2 FY24.

Read More - BSNL’s Cheapest 30 Days Plan Costs Less than Rs 50

BSNL has received multiple revival packages in the last few years. The first one came in 2019, followed by two more in 2022 and 2023. With the latest revival package, the government has focused more on deleveraging the balance sheet of BSNL. Further, BSNL was allocated 5G spectrum which means that whenever BSNL starts 5G, it can utilise this spectrum PAN-India to offer services. The technology stack that BSNL is deploying for homegrown 4G can be upgraded to 5G as well.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

“Aree customer port ker lega Ussko accha service milega Aaise kaise!!” -Airtel & Vi

Indian Telcos Not Letting Users Port Using Unfair Means, Claims…

Krishn :

Very right suggestion from jio. The other two private telecos have Ph.D in unethical practices.

Indian Telcos Not Letting Users Port Using Unfair Means, Claims…

shivraj roy :

thats all they can do i guess give attractive plans with shitty network coverage

Vodafone Idea Adds a New Rs 23 Prepaid Plan

Faraz :

Yet they did not exceed 125 million wireless data customers.

How Vodafone Idea Benefitted from Govt Scheme and added 4G…

Faraz :

None of the plans attract customers. That 24 rupees voucher may be useful for some emergency period of time. Jio…

Vodafone Idea Adds a New Rs 23 Prepaid Plan

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments