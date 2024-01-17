Cirion and Qwilt Partner to Boost Content Delivery in Latin America



Cirion Technologies and Qwilt announced their partnership today, aiming to expand Qwilt's global ecosystem of service providers and enhance the content delivery network (CDN) in Latin America, providing more efficient and scalable services. Qwilt's global delivery network, integrated with Cirion's infrastructure, is expected to improve digital experiences for over 600 million consumers in the region, offering higher-quality live streaming, video-on-demand (VoD), and various media delivery options.

Growing Demands in Digital Consumption

According to the joint statement, this collaboration addresses the new demands posed by the exponential growth of mobile users, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and cloud applications worldwide.

By combining with Qwilt's all-edge global delivery network, Cirion ensures content reaches subscribers with superior quality, improving digital experiences across the region while enabling content and application publishers worldwide to deliver locally to their viewers, wherever they may be, the official release said.

Alejandro Girardotti, Senior Director of Products, Innovation and Strategic Alliances at Cirion Technologies, said, "Data consumption and Internet traffic is increasing rapidly across Latin America, and content providers need delivery services that are efficient in light of growing competition for Internet bandwidth. With this agreement, Cirion and Qwilt's combined CDN offerings are strengthened, meeting the needs of CDN customers."

Cirion's Infrastructure

Cirion Technologies boasts a network comprising over 50,000 km of terrestrial long-haul and metropolitan fiber optics, 36,000 km of submarine cables, and 18 landing stations. This infrastructure reportedly enables Cirion to operate scalable networks capable of adapting to the increasing number of connected users without impacting Quality of Experience (QoE).

"Our infrastructure adapts dynamically and in real-time to market demands, enabling an efficient management of critical applications and their data. This makes it possible for companies to identify market trends in advance and respond quickly, with solutions that stimulate future growth," Girardotti added.

Alon Maor, CEO of Qwilt, commented, "Our all-edge architecture provides a new economic model for streaming delivery, in which Cirion's network infrastructure and CDN services play a central role in the end-to-end value chain. This announcement underscores the momentum we are gathering as we realise our ambition to build the world's highest-performing edge delivery network."