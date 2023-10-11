Lumen Sells Select CDN Service Contracts to Akamai to Wind Down Services

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The sale is in line with Lumen's transition to monetize non-core product lines and will allow the company to focus on strategic priorities such as cloudifying its network and enhancing its Quantum Fiber offering.

Highlights

  • Lumen's sale of CDN contracts to Akamai for strategic alignment.
  • Focus on cloudifying the network and Quantum Fiber offerings.
  • Customer transition to Akamai services remains seamless.

American telecommunications company Lumen Technologies officially announced on Tuesday the successful completion of the sale of select Content Delivery Network (CDN) service contracts to Akamai Technologies, in order to focus on strategic priorities.

Also Read: Lumen Introduces Network-As-A-Service Offering for Telecom




Lumen's Strategic Transformation

Lumen's Senior Vice President of Business Development, explained, "We are deep into our transformation of Lumen and much of our core work involves simplification of our business. The sale of select Lumen CDN service contracts enables us to apply even more focus on disrupting the telecommunications industry by cloudifying our network, enhancing our Quantum Fiber offering and bringing amazing new solutions to market."

Also Read: Lumen Starts Launching 400G IP Transit Ports in US and EMEA

Seamless Transition for Customers

The agreement includes a transition services pact that will see Lumen and Akamai working together for 90 days. Following this transition period, Lumen intends to wind down its content delivery services. However, Lumen said the transition is seamless for customers, who can immediately commence working with Akamai to meet their CDN requirements.

Lumen said this move is in line with its transition to monetize non-core product lines, such as CDN contracts, which allows Lumen to focus on strategic priorities.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

