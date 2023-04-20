Lumen Starts Launching 400G IP Transit Ports in US and EMEA

Lumen Technologies, a global technology company that provides a wide range of communications and technology services, has announced the deployment of a 400G wavelength network across Europe in March. As the need for high-speed connectivity continues to grow, Lumen has been expanding its US intercity dark fiber network and its 400G wavelength network in the US.

First to Launch 400G IP Transit Ports

Now, Lumen has become one of the first global providers to launch 400G IP transit ports across its Tier 1 internet backbone network in the US and EMEA, thus empowering businesses, hyperscalers, and content providers with ultra-high bandwidth connections to meet the massive IP transit needs of today's internet-centered world.

According to a statement by Lumen, Businesses that need IP transit are looking for efficient global internet routes connecting where data is and where it needs to go. Lumen's highly peered AS3356 network can connect internet traffic sources and destinations with minimal network hops. Combining Lumen's 400G transit ports with our 400G wavelengths well positions us in the IP transit market for delivering ultra-high bandwidth connections."

Lumen's AS3356 network

Lumen's AS3356 network is currently the number one peered network in the world, according to data from CAIDA.org, with traffic growth of 38% YoY in 2021 and 16% YoY in 2022. With the launch of the 400G IP transit ports, Lumen aims to provide content providers, hyper scalers, ISPs, wholesale, and gaming companies with a more efficient way to support the growing bandwidth demands of their customers.

In addition, the expansion can simplify and reduce the need to bundle and manage multiple lower bandwidth ports.

The Lumen HSIP Service with 400G ports is currently available in eight markets, and Lumen is aggressively expanding this capability in at least twelve additional major markets throughout the US and EMEA in 2023, with continued expansions in 2024.