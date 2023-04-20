Jio and Airtel to Meet Govt, Talk About 5G Connectivity Gaps in Urban India

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, the two leading telecommunication players in India, are the only ones to offer 5G to customers. In fact, they are offering it for no additional cost with unlimited data to 4G users. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel will soon be summoned by the government for a discussion about the lack of uniformity in 5G coverage in urban areas. While the telcos are rolling out 5G at the fastest pace possible to more and more cities every week, the issue has become the coverage and the quality of services. The sector regulator has already talked about maintaining the Quality of Services (QoS) with the telcos.

Since the telcos started rolling out 5G, users have complained about call drops and disconnections frequently. In addition, there are a lot of gaps in 5G coverage in the urban areas of the country. Thus, this time, according to a Business Standard report, the govt wants to discuss the wide gap in connectivity in many urban areas.

The meeting would be focused on finding ways to solve the issue of 5G coverage varying in many urban pockets. But at this time, the higher preference for a customer would be not to experience 5G but to not face issues such as call drops and frequent disconnections. The telcos are working to optimise their 5G networks, and it is going to take some time. It is important to note that both Jio and Airtel have different strategies with 5G and are using different kinds of technologies for the 5G rollout.

The telcos have already surpassed everyone's expectations and rolled out 5G for millions of users living in different parts of the nation. It will be interesting to see if the government pushes them for a deeper 5G coverage in each of the cities they have already launched 5G in.