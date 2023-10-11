Digita and Bitmore Partner on Data Center and Cloud Solutions

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The partnership will allow Digita to offer its customers a wider range of services and Bitmore to offer its customers access to Digita's state-of-the-art data center services.

Highlights

  • Digita Data Centers and Bitmore have agreed to cooperate on data centre and cloud solutions.
  • The partnership is expected to create new business opportunities for both companies.
  • The partnership is expected to create new business opportunities for both companies.

Finnish digital infrastructure and service provider Digita has announced a data centre and cloud service cooperation agreement with Bitmore, a provider of modern IT solutions and hybrid cloud services. The joint statement on Tuesday said Bitmore's expertise complements the services offered by Digita Data Centers, which was formed by Digita as a separate company at the beginning of July to expand its service offering and grow its business.

Also Read: atNorth to Expand into Denmark With New Data Center in Ballerup




Digita's Data Center Investments

Digita said it has made significant investments in its data centre business in recent years, and a new modern data centre called the "Small Shop" was also opened near the company's existing data centres in Pasila, Helsinki, this year.

"The demand for cloud services is growing, which is why we are very pleased to team up with Bitmore, a versatile cloud service partner. Bitmore has the capability to build, maintain, and develop various hybrid cloud solutions, regardless of the service location."

"They also have the expertise to combine capacity, security, and public cloud services into a hybrid cloud service in a secure manner. This is especially important for our customers critical to the security of supply," said Digita Data Centers.

Also Read: Web Werks – Iron Mountain JV to Build Two New Data Centers in Chennai

Bitmore's Expertise in Hybrid Cloud

"Taking advantage of Digita's state-of-the-art, secure data centre services allows us to build for our customers various hybrid cloud solutions, where some of the services may be located nearby in Finland and some in public cloud services. In this way, we can ensure the continuity and scalability of our customers' business operations and be able to nimbly offer different customers the solutions that meet their particular business needs," says Bitmore.

Digita Data Centers further added, "Bitmore's technology expertise is the missing piece in our offering. Now we can meet the service needs of an increasing number of our customers as a one-stop shop."

