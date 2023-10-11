US Broadband Providers Required to Display New Consumer Labels by April 2024: FCC



The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced yesterday that broadband providers will have to display new Broadband Consumer Labels when consumers shop for services. Furthermore, the FCC announced dates by which broadband providers in US are required to display clear, easy-to-understand, and accurate information about the cost and performance of broadband services at the point of sale, including online and in-store.

Also Read: FCC Proposes 100 Mbps Download as New US Minimum Broadband Speed









FCC's Consumer-Focused Initiative

"This is a big win for consumers, who need clear and transparent information when making decisions about what internet service makes the most sense for their households. Consumers will finally get information they can use to comparison shop, avoid junk fees, and make informed choices about which high-speed internet service is the best fit for their needs and budget," said the FCC Chairwoman.

Also Read: US Govt Announces State Allocations for USD 42.45 Billion BEAD Programme

Important Deadlines for Service Providers

The official FCC release dated October 10, 2023, stated that the majority of broadband providers are now required to display the label by April 10, 2024. Service providers with 100,000 or fewer subscribers must adhere to the guidelines by October 10, 2024.

Key Information on Broadband Labels

The official release noted that the Commission adopted the Broadband Label Order in 2022, which established new rules requiring broadband internet service providers to display labels at the point of sale.

Also Read: FCC Unveils Updated Broadband Map for Closing the Digital Divide

These labels disclose important information about broadband prices, introductory rates, data allowances, and broadband speeds. They also include links to information about network management practices, privacy policies, and the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program.