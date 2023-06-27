US Govt Announces State Allocations for USD 42.45 Billion BEAD Programme

The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has unveiled its allocation of funding to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five territories in a significant step towards achieving nationwide connectivity. The "Internet for All" initiative aims to ensure affordable and reliable high-speed Internet service is accessible to every American, bridging the digital divide that has long plagued underserved communities.

Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program

The funding stems from the USD 42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, a crucial component of President Biden's "Investing in America" agenda. State governments, along with the District of Columbia and territories, will utilize the BEAD program funding to administer grant programs within their respective jurisdictions, facilitating the deployment of robust broadband networks and upgrading existing infrastructure.

President Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, announced the funding allocations during a press conference held at the White House on Monday.

According to the statement, the BEAD funding will primarily be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks, guaranteeing reliable, affordable, and high-speed Internet access for all citizens. Once the deployment goals are achieved, any remaining funding can be directed towards eligible access, adoption, and equity initiatives to further narrow the digital divide.

Funding Allocations

Among the states, Texas, the second largest state by area and population, secures the largest share of funding, receiving a substantial USD 3.312 billion. Following closely behind are California, Missouri, Michigan, and North Carolina, which will receive significant allocations to enhance their broadband infrastructure and expand connectivity opportunities for their residents.

The BEAD program's impact is far-reaching, as 18 states are set to receive grants ranging from over USD 1 billion to just under USD 2 billion. These states, including California, Missouri, Michigan, North Carolina, Virginia, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, Washington, West Virginia, Mississippi, Florida, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Illinois, Arkansas, and Alaska, are positioned to make significant strides in expanding Internet access and fostering digital inclusion within their communities.

The Northern Mariana Islands receive USD 80.8 million, American Samoa receives USD 37.5 million, and the US Virgin Islands receive USD 27.10 million. Information about the allocation for states, DC, and territories can be found on internetforall.gov.

Minimum Funding and Average Allocations

To ensure effective implementation and comprehensive coverage, each state will have a minimum of USD 100 million at their disposal, providing them with the necessary resources to finish the job and finally close the digital divide. On average, each state will receive an allocation of nearly USD 750 million, highlighting the substantial commitment to address connectivity disparities nationwide.

To bring the "Internet for All" initiative to fruition, NTIA's funding allocation sets the stage for comprehensive broadband deployment, bringing reliable and affordable high-speed Internet access within reach for millions of Americans.