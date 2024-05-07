Deutsche Glasfaser to Upgrade Fiber Broadband Network in Germany



German fiber broadband service provider Deutsche Glasfaser is advancing its fiber rollout and upgrading efforts, driven by a 7 billion Euro investment from owners EQT and Omers, aimed at tripling its installed base of 2 million 'homes passed' going forward. As part of this initiative, the company is modernising its network architecture and operations through a partnership with Nokia.

Collaboration with Nokia

Nokia will construct a highly innovative and modern country-wide fiber broadband network in Germany, providing fixed access and IP network products, including its PON fiber solution capable of supporting GPON, XGS-PON, and 25G PON on the same fiber, along with its Broadband Network Gateways (BNG). Additionally, Nokia will offer professional services to assist Deutsche Glasfaser in designing an optimised and highly automated network.

The Finnish vendor will also handle the design and validation of Deutsche Glasfaser's new network architecture, customise its IP domain controller (Network Service Platform), and the fixed access domain controller (Altiplano Access Controller), as well as commissioning the infrastructure.

Deployment of XGS-PON Technology

In response to the partnership, Deutsche Glasfaser said, "10 Gbps XGS-PON access technology will be deployed as standard across our network from April 2024 onwards in partnership with Nokia. The first XGS-PON customer connections are already live in the area of Neuwied. The deployment program enables the introduction of symmetrical broadband services up to 10 Gbps for homes and businesses."

Deutsche Glasfaser

Deutsche Glasfaser Group is a fiber broadband provider for rural and suburban areas in Germany, with the aim of rolling out fiber networks across the nation. The company plans, builds, and operates open-access fiber networks for private households, businesses, and public institutions.