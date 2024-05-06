Valoo Plans to Lay Up to 5,000 Km Fiber Optic Network Across Finland

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Currently, excavation works are progressing at a pace of 50 kilometres per week, with plans to accelerate to 250 kilometres per week soon, Valoo said.

Highlights

  • Valoo initiates construction for fiber optic networks across Finland in 2024.
  • Projects underway in over 30 towns and cities, enhancing Finland's digital infrastructure.
  • Construction pace set to accelerate to 250 kilometers per week.

Follow Us

Valoo Plans to Lay Up to 5,000 Km Fiber Optic Network Across Finland
Finnish fiber operator Valoo has announced the commencement of its 2024 construction works for fiber optic networks across different parts of Finland as the frost melts. The company aims to lay up to 5,000 kilometres of maintenance-reliable fiber optic network this year. Currently, excavation works are progressing at a pace of 50 kilometres per week, with plans to accelerate to 250 kilometres per week soon, Valoo said.

Also Read: Nokia Deploying 10G Broadband Network for Valoo in Finland




Construction Commencement

Construction is currently underway in more than 30 towns and cities, with exact figures on kilometres built expected by year-end, contingent upon winter's outcome and ground freezing. These projects are set to significantly enhance Finland's digital infrastructure, according to the company.

"We already built over a thousand kilometres of fiber network last year, surpassing previous records in Finland," said Valoo. "But this year, we aim to exceed that number many times over, facilitating the introduction of tens of thousands of new fiber optic connections."

Also Read: Valoo Bringing Fiber Connectivity to Multiple Cities in Finland

Rapid Expansion Plans

Valoo intends to continue construction until at least the middle of November, particularly thriving in Southern Finland. The company said it is simultaneously constructing both the backbone network covering the entire country and regional networks. While optical fiber network technology is fundamentally stable and reliable for data transmission, it also requires maintenance, explained Valoo, adding, "At the same time as we are building new networks, the previously built networks will undergo maintenance."

Also Read: Valoo Announces Major Fiber Network Expansion in Finland

Major Network Expansion

Valoo's major fiber network expansion initiative, announced in December last year, includes connecting eight new cities and municipalities to its nationwide fiber network, with a substantial expansion in over twenty cities where the network is already available.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

We should standardized 1Gbps with Wifi 6E atleast in metros and 100Mbps should be norm in rural areas with Wifi…

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

TheAndroidFreak :

Mmwave and 5G on every band by Jio 5G atleast. Everywhere.

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

TheAndroidFreak :

Yes, Airtel has expanded really fast and Airtel fiber service and 4G service is far better than Jio to be…

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

Vishal D :

Vi harming itself by providing 179 recharge to keep validity. In this way it will not survive. I think investors…

Will Indians Stop Using Second SIM After the Next Tariff…

Faraz :

Airtel really expanded fiber network across India much faster after Jio Fiber entry. In our Village Airtel brought service first…

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments