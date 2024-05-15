German Fibre Network Providers Create Open Access Alliance for High-Speed Internet

The four fiber-optic network providers have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create the alliance and market internet and telephony services with Gigabit speeds.

Highlights

  • German fiber-optic network providers unite to establish Open Access Network Alliance.
  • Agreement facilitates shared infrastructure usage for rapid expansion.
  • Emphasis on improving economic efficiency and transitioning to fiber optics.

German Fibre Network Providers Create Open Access Alliance for High-Speed Internet
The German fiber-optic network providers, namely Deutsche GigaNetz, DNS:NET, Eurofiber Netz, and Infrafibre Germany— which operates the companies Leonet and BBV Deutschland—have agreed to form a new Open Access Network Alliance. The four fiber-optic network providers have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create the alliance and market internet and telephony services with Gigabit speeds on their respective fiber-optic networks.

Also Read: Deutsche Glasfaser to Upgrade Fiber Broadband Network in Germany




Formation of Alliance

The companies believe that establishing mutual access is essential to advance rapid and nationwide expansion in a targeted and economical way. Simultaneously, this will increase the utilisation of fiber-optic networks, improving the economic efficiency of investments and facilitating the transition from copper to glass, the official release said.

Deutsche GigaNetz, DNS:NET, Eurofiber Netz (previously Vattenfall Eurofiber), and Infrafibre Germany, along with the companies LEONET and BBV Deutschland, have been driving fiber-optic expansion in various regions throughout Germany for years. The companies have invested in the expansion and operation of sustainable fiber-optic infrastructure.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Reaches One Million Fiber Optic Customers Milestone

Mutual Infrastructure Access

Now, under the MoU, all members of the alliance want to use each other's existing fiber-optic infrastructure to offer individual internet services for customers. This will help in making possible investments to expand fiber in regions currently lacking the infrastructure, the official release noted.

Furthermore, the Open Access Alliance has agreed to present the technical implementation via market-wide Layer 2 bitrom access. The established S/PRI interface is to be used as a mutual interface, while the members also strive for the standardisation of process and product specifications.

