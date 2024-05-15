Data Center Company Ezditek and Gcore Partner to Boost AI Infrastructure in Saudi Arabia



Saudi Arabian data center and digital infrastructure services company, Ezditek, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gcore, headquartered in Luxembourg, a provider of edge AI, cloud, and security solutions. The move aims to support Artificial Intelligence (AI) businesses with the setup of high-capacity infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Ezditek announced on Tuesday that the partnership aims to deliver the capacity for AI/GPU computing within five years, spread across nine data centres located in Riyadh (three), Jeddah (three), and Dammam (three).

High-Capacity Data Centers Across Saudi Arabia

Under this agreement, Ezditek will tap into Gcore's expertise to set up high-capacity infrastructure across nine data centres in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam to serve the growing demands of AI computing in the region.

"Our partnership with Gcore marks a key milestone in our journey to provide flexible and highly scalable facilities that support the evolving demands of the AI era. Our MoU agreement represents an exciting step forward as we develop carrier-neutral data centres designed to manage massive amounts of data with local digital infrastructure," said Ibrahim Almulhim, CEO at Ezditek. "Together, we are delivering AI as a service to drive the next wave of smarter and more sustainable data centre innovation across the KSA."

The alliance aims to have a capacity of 28MW operational by 2025, with gradual expansion planned over the subsequent four years. Fabrice Moizan, Chief Revenue Officer at Gcore, echoed Almulhim's sentiments, highlighting the transformative potential of the collaboration.

Ezditek, a subsidiary of Ezdihar Holding Company, envisions establishing several large-scale data centres across major Saudi cities by 2030. These carrier-neutral hubs are designed to support the long-term vision of Saudi Vision 2030, the official release said.