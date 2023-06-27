WindTre Expands 5G FWA Service to Four More Regions of Italy

Italian operator WindTre extends its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service on the advanced 5G network to additional regions in Italy, enhancing internet connectivity options for customers.

Highlights

  • WindTre expands its FWA 5G service to four more regions in Italy, increasing coverage and accessibility.
  • FWA 5G technology offers download speeds up to 300 Mbps and upload speeds up to 50 Mbps.
  • Super Internet Casa FWA Online Only plan allows for unlimited mobile data and activation on up to three SIMs.

WindTre FWA 5G Service Available in Four More Regions of Italy

WindTre, an Italian telecommunications operator offering mobile, fixed, and broadband services, has expanded its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service on the advanced 5G network to four additional regions across Italy. The move comes as part of WindTre's commitment to providing customers with reliable and high-speed internet connectivity in areas where traditional Fiber Network (FTTH or FTTC coverage) is unavailable.

WindTre's FWA 5G Expansion

According to information available on the company's website, customers residing in the regions of Piedmont, Veneto, Trentino Alto Adige, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Marche, Campania, and Sicily can now access WindTre's FWA 5G service.

This expansion follows the initial launch of the service in five regions, including Piedmont, Sicily, Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige, and Tuscany. With the addition of Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Marche, and Campania, the total number of cities covered by WindTre's FWA 5G service has now reached nine.

Also Read: WindTre FWA 5G Service Available in Five Regions of Italy

WindTre's FWA 5G service

WindTre's FWA 5G service offers numerous advantages to customers, including enhanced speed, improved stability, and wider coverage within their homes, thanks to the Wi-Fi 6 modems and antennas. Customers can conveniently manage their connected devices through the dedicated WindTre App, providing seamless control and flexibility.

The FWA 5G technology utilised by WindTre enables download speeds of up to 300 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50 Mbps through their Super Internet Home 5G plan.

As part of the Super Internet Casa FWA Online Only plan, customers can enjoy unlimited gigabytes on mobile and have the option to immediately activate the plan on up to three SIMs in regions of FWA 5G service availability.

