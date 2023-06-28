Reliance Jio All Prepaid Plans with 84 Days Validity

Reliance Jio, India's leading telecommunications provider, offers a wide range of prepaid plans to cater to the diverse needs of its customers. Among the various options available, the 84-day validity plans stand out as an attractive choice, providing a generous data allowance along with an array of bundled benefits. Let's take a closer look at these plans and the accompanying perks they offer.

Reliance Jio All 84 Days Plans

Rs 999 Plan: This plan offers a whopping 40GB of bonus data, along with 3GB of daily data allocation. With unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day, subscribers can stay connected effortlessly. Moreover, the plan includes access to Jio's value-added services, such as JioSecurity, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema, ensuring a comprehensive digital experience.

Rs 789 Plan: With 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day, this plan strikes a balance between affordability and data allocation. Subscribers also enjoy the benefits of JioSaavn Pro, JioSecurity, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema, enhancing their entertainment and security quotient.

Rs 739 Plan: Offering 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day, this plan provides ample data for moderate usage. Similar to other plans, subscribers get access to JioSaavn Pro, JioSecurity, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema, enhancing their multimedia and security experiences.

Rs 719 Plan: This plan features 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. Along with the aforementioned benefits, subscribers can enjoy seamless access to Jio's suite of services, including JioSecurity, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema.

Rs 666 Plan: With 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day, this plan caters to users who require a moderate data allowance. JioSecurity, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema are also bundled with this plan, providing a holistic digital experience.

Rs 395 Plan: Offering 6GB of data for the entire validity period, this plan ensures subscribers have sufficient data for their needs. Unlimited voice calling and 1000 SMS further enhance the communication benefits. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy the bundled services of JioSecurity, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema.

With their 84-day validity, abundant data allocations, and a host of bundled benefits, these Reliance Jio prepaid plans offer a compelling proposition for users seeking a seamless and feature-rich telecommunications experience. Whether it's staying connected, streaming multimedia content, or ensuring data security, Jio has covered all bases with its well-rounded offerings.