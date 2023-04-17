WindTre FWA 5G Service Available in Five Regions of Italy

WindTre, Italy's number one mobile operator providing mobile, fixed and broadband services, has launched Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service on its 5G network in five different regions of Italy. According to the telco website, if Fibre Network (FTTH or FTTC coverage) does not cover the region customers live in, then such customers can opt for FWA 5G service from the telco.

WindTre FWA 5G Service

According to the company website, customers in Piedmont, Veneto, Trentino Alto Adige, Tuscany, and Sicily can avail FWA 5G Service now. WindTre FWA 5G offers more speed, stability and coverage throughout the house with the Wi-Fi 6 modem and antenna. In addition, customers can control connected devices via WINDTRE App. According to the telco, FWA 5G technology offers speeds of up to 300 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload on Super Internet Home 5G.

Super Internet Casa FWA

Super Internet Casa FWA has a new package that offers unlimited internet up to 100 Mbps, a Wi-Fi 6 modem and antenna, unlimited mobile data, and 12 months of Amazon Prime. The package is aimed at households that require high-speed internet for data-intensive activities such as video streaming. Super Internet Casa FWA is also offering 12 months of Amazon Prime with fast and unlimited free deliveries, Movies, TV Series, games, music, and books to sweeten the deal.

WindTre plans to extend the FWA 5G service to all of Italy in the coming days. WindTre in March announced that its 5G Time Division Duplexing (TDD) Network covers 67.2% of the population. In addition, WindTre covers 95.9% of the population in 5G Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) DSS mode. WindTre implemented a 5G Non-Standalone version of 5G.