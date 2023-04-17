Five Must-Watch K-Drama Series Available in April 2023

K-dramas are often praised for their ability to draw viewers in with their engaging plots and memorable characters. Korean dramas are known for providing great entertainment, and in April 2023, five new shows are available in a range of genres, from romantic comedies to thrillers.

Highlights

  • Bora! Deborah is a romantic comedy-drama about a relationship coach.
  • Queenmaker is a female-driven political drama about two powerful politicians.
  • Stealer The Treasure Keeper is an action-comedy drama about a government official.

Korean dramas are known for providing great entertainment, and in April 2023, five new shows will debut in a range of genres, from romantic comedies to thrillers. Check out these upcoming Korean dramas and add them to your watchlist:

Stealer: The Treasure Keeper

This action-comedy drama follows the story of Dae Myung, a government official suspected of having connections to a notorious cultural property thief known as Skunk. To clear his name, Dae Myung joins an unofficial cultural asset recovery team called Karma to track down the thief and uncover the truth.

Release date: April 12, 2023
Streaming platform: Viu

Bora! Deborah

In this romantic comedy-drama, Yoo In-na stars as a relationship coach, author, and social media influencer with a reputation for giving great dating advice. However, her own love life is a mess. When she meets Lee Soo-hyuk, a charming publishing planner, her life takes a new turn. The show explores the journey of two very different people who discover new meanings of love.

Release date: April 12, 2023
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Queenmaker

Kim Hae and Moon Sori lead the cast of this female-driven political drama. The show focuses on two powerful politicians who, despite having differing views, work together to achieve a shared goal and settle personal scores. It promises to be a thrilling ride as the two leading ladies strive to succeed in their objectives.

Release date: April 14, 2023
Streaming platform: Netflix

Queen Of The Mask

This mystery-thriller drama centers around the lives of four friends who find themselves embroiled in a murder case. When three of them accuse the fourth of the crime, she flees the country. Ten years later, she returns, seeking revenge and the truth. The show promises to be an intriguing exploration of how the friends' lives are changed by the return of the innocent one.

Release date: April 24, 2023
Streaming platform: Viki

Dr Romantic 3

Fans of medical romance dramas have been eagerly awaiting the third season of Dr Romantic. The show follows the lives of four individuals who work at the same hospital. While viewers will recognize Doldam Hospital from previous seasons, this season will feature a new story and plenty of surprises, including the return of many season 2 actors.

Release date: April 28, 2023
Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

