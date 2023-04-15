8 Family-Friendly Films Available on Amazon Prime Video in April

April brings a whole new level of pleasure with an excellent list of new movies available on Amazon Prime Video. Prepare to binge-watch American romance movies, Tamil zombie comedies, and Telugu dramas. All of the subscribers to this OTT platform are treated to a barrage of entertainment. Take a look at the list of significant releases, then grab some popcorn and get ready for some truly fantastic streaming!

Here is the list of fresh films coming to Amazon Prime Video in April:

Hondisi Bareyiri

"Hondisi Bareyiri" is a Kannada film directed by Ramenahalli Jagannatha. The film follows the lives of five engineering college students and the challenges they face as they become adults. The movie has received positive reviews for its coming-of-age story, which perfectly captures college life and the friendships made there.

Release date: April 1 2023

Pallu Padama Paathuka

"Pallu Padama Paathuka" is a Tamil-language zombie comedy directed by Vijay Varadharaj. The film revolves around a group of five young people who, after deciding to kill themselves in a remote forest because of their problems, end up banding together to fight an army of zombies instead. The movie's blend of horror and humour has earned excellent reviews.

Release date: 2 April 2023

Missing

"Missing" is an American screen life thriller produced by Sev Ohanian and Aneesh Chaganty in 2023, directed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson. The film stars Storm Reid, Nia Long, and Omar Epps and revolves around a young girl named June, who seeks answers after discovering her mother's disappearance while vacationing in Colombia with her new boyfriend.

Release date: April 6, 2023

Rangamarthanda

"Rangamarthanda" is a Telugu-language film directed by Krishna Vamsi, starring Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, and Brahmanandam in the main roles. The film's protagonist is a stage performer named Raghava Rao, played by Prakash Raj, who wishes to retire and give his money to his children. The film has received positive reviews for its poignant family drama and outstanding ensemble performances.

Release date: 7 April 2023

Maheshum Marutiyum

"Maheshum Marutiyum" is a Malayalam-language romantic comedy directed by Sethu and produced by Maniyanpilla Raju. The film reunites Mamta Mohandas and Asif Ali after a long separation. The movie has received positive reviews from viewers, and some social media users have listed it as the seventh-highest-grossing Malayalam film.

Release date: April 7 2023

Popcorn

"Popcorn" is a Telugu romantic comedy directed by Murali Gandham, starring Sai Ronak and Avika Gor in the lead roles. The film follows a young, vivacious guitarist and an aspiring singer with a failing health condition who get stuck in a lift at a mall. The key is in how the situation develops after that.

Release date: April 8 2023

Maybe I Do

The cast of this Michael Jacobs-directed romantic comedy film in America includes Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, and William H. Macy. The movie follows a couple as they wait for their parents to meet in New York City.

Release date: April 10 2023

Kabzaa

"Kabzaa" is a Kannada crime thriller film directed by Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises, starring Upendra in the lead role. The movie is set in a Mumbai-like metropolis between 1947 and 1984 and tells the story of a criminal who becomes powerful.

Release date: April 14 2023