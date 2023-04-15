iPhone 13 at Under Rs 60000 in India

The iPhone 13 is now available at a discounted price of Rs 58,999 on Flipkart, making it an attractive option for those looking to upgrade their smartphone. The Flipkart summer sale, which began on April 13, is offering a flat discount on the iPhone 13 without any bank or exchange offer. However, customers can further reduce the price by exchanging their old iPhone and getting up to Rs 26,250 off, depending on the condition, model, and make year of their old device.

The iPhone 13 boasts impressive specifications, including a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. The device is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and is available in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The iPhone 13 runs on iOS 15 out of the box and features a dual-camera setup on the rear, with a 12MP primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. The battery capacity is not officially disclosed by Apple, but it is believed to be 3240mAh and supports up to 20W fast charging.

Customers can also check out the iPhone 14, which features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with thin bezels, a wide colour gamut, and HDR support. It has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz and Face ID sensors. The device is powered by the A15 Bionic chip with a 16-core NPU and a 5-core graphics processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The iPhone 14 runs on the latest stable iOS 16 version.

In conclusion, if you are looking for a premium smartphone that offers top-notch specifications, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are excellent options. With the current discount available on Flipkart, customers can get their hands on the iPhone 13 for under Rs 60,000, making it an attractive deal. Additionally, customers can exchange their old iPhones to further lower the price, making it a win-win situation.