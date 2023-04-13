iPhone 13 Gets Huge Discount, Better Deal over iPhone 14

The iPhone 13 is now available at its lowest price ever in India; Flipkart is offering the flagship phone for an effective price of Rs 57,999. The device is officially sold on the Apple store for Rs 69,900, which means that Flipkart is offering a massive discount on this popular phone. Interested customers shouldn't miss this deal, and in addition to this, Flipkart will be running a new Summer sale from April 13 to April 17, where the iPhone 13 will be available for an effective price of Rs 54,999.

On Flipkart, the iPhone 13 is listed with a price tag of Rs 58,999, but there is a discount offer of Rs 1,000 on Axis Bank credit cards, which effectively brings down the price to Rs 57,999. This means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 11,901 on Flipkart, which is inclusive of the bank offer. Even without considering the bank offer, customers can still get a massive discount on this 5G phone.

Read More - Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series Powered by Google Launched in India

However, it's important to note that the mentioned price is for the 128GB storage model, and the company doesn't bundle a charger in the retail box with the smartphone. Apple stopped shipping chargers with its units after the launch of the iPhone 12. This decision has faced criticism in Brazil, where the country says chargers are a basic requirement and Apple was charging extra for them. In addition, the European Union has passed a law that requires all companies to offer smartphones with support for USB-C, which could impact future iPhone models.

While the iPhone 14 is also a good deal, it's not worth buying over the iPhone 13 in India because the satellite connectivity feature is not available. The two phones are mostly the same, with similar chipsets, batteries, display, and basic camera setup, as well as the latest software and an older version. The design is also similar, so we recommend buying the iPhone 13.