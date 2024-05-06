Gateway Fiber Expands Fiber Internet Service to More Minneapolis Metro Areas



American regional internet service provider Gateway Fiber announced the expansion of its high-speed fiber internet service to additional areas within the Minneapolis metro. The new service will be available in Plymouth, Shoreview, Lexington, Circle Pines, and Lino Lakes, furthering connectivity across Minnesota.

Expanded Fiber Network Coverage

The expansion follows Gateway Fiber's recent construction announcements in Blaine, Coon Rapids, Champlin, Brooklyn Park, and Maple Grove in 2023 and early 2024. Residents and businesses in these newly serviced areas can now access Gateway Fiber's multi-gig symmetrical internet speeds, offering an alternative to cable, 5G, or telephone-based internet options, the company said.

Local Investment and Job Creation

Gateway Fiber said its expansion not only brings advanced internet technology to more communities but also contributes to local economic growth by creating job opportunities and supporting the surrounding area.

"Old technologies such as cable internet have dominated the landscape for too long," said Gateway Fiber. "This new high-speed fiber internet service will revolutionize the way residents and businesses access the internet."

As construction commences in the spring, residents will receive door hangers with updates on the progress and information on how to contact Gateway Fiber, the company highlighted.