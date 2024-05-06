Bakcell Unveils New Brand Identity and Future Vision for Azerbaijan



Azerbaijan operator Bakcell has announced its new brand identity. At a press conference held at the Baku Convention Center recently the company revealed its new visual logo in which 5 dynamic tiles together span and open up a star-shaped gateway into the future. During the announcement, the company emphasised that the design represents Bakcell's transition into the digital future. The telco has worked with Spain-based consulting company Saffron on the conceptualisation of the new brand identity.

AI Integration for Enhanced Customer Interaction

Bakcell also presented a humanoid robot supported by Artificial Intelligence at the conference, confirming that it is using AI as part of its new brand transition, for interacting with Bakcell's customers and for internally building the capability of their workforce.

Revealing the new brand identity, Bakcell said, "The new Bakcell is all about bringing innovative services to the good people of Azerbaijan. Our new brand identity reflects bold changes in appearance, content, and positioning. It is about repurposing our work inside Bakcell. We are going to use innovations as our single focus. Bringing innovations that matter and that are going to matter in Azerbaijan will guide our journey like a north star from now onwards."

Expanding Network Coverage and Services

Bakcell said it aims to enhance its value proposition by providing a fast mobile network throughout the territory of Azerbaijan, especially in Karabakh. Additionally, the telco is coming up with an AI-enabled conversational assistant that will be available to customers as a ChatBot and VoiceBot, powered by deep learning advancements such as LLM and GPT.

Furthermore, Bakcell said it is coming up with a home internet service that is much faster than anything currently available in Azerbaijan.

Bakcell unveiled its new store

Following the launch of its brand new identity, Bakcell unveiled its latest store on Fountain Square, which was opened on May 3rd. This renovated store is a “high-tech” area that exhibits a modern approach to customers and at the same time serves as an exceptional customer service center, the company said on Monday.

Bakcell is the country's largest private telecommunications company and provides a mobile network to more than 3 million subscribers in the country.