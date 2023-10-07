Bakcell Expands Its Fastest Network to Khankendi

Bakcell has launched Azerbaijan's fastest network in Khankendi, further solidifying its presence in the Karabakh region. This expansion is part of Bakcell's commitment to providing cutting-edge telecommunications services in the area.

Highlights

  • Bakcell's network is now operational in Khankendi.
  • Bakcell is offering VoLTE service in the Karabakh region.
  • Bakcell is committed to further enhancing its infrastructure in Eastern Zangezur and the Karabakh economic regions.

Also Read: Nar Strengthens Baku Metro Network and Expands 4G Coverage




Bakcell Network Expansion

Bakcell's network is already operational in Agdara and Khojaly, and this recent development brings the total number of base stations installed by the company in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions to over 120.

Enhanced Services with VoLTE

Bakcell said one of the notable enhancements resulting from this network expansion is the provision of VoLTE service, representing the latest in voice technology. With this, Bakcell now offers the country's fastest mobile internet network to its subscribers in the Karabakh region.

Also Read: Bakcell Launches Test 5G Services in Baku

Looking ahead, Bakcell said it will further enhance its infrastructure in Eastern Zangezur and the Karabakh economic regions. The aim is not only to expand the network but also to introduce the latest technologies to this region.

Bridging the Digital Divide

The expansion into Khankendi marks a significant step forward for Bakcell, as it continues to play a vital role in bridging the digital divide and improving connectivity in the Karabakh region.

Also Read: Azercell and Bakcell Users Can Now Experience 5G on iPhone

Back in March, as reported by TelecomTalk, Bakcell announced the launch of 5G for iPhone users. Bakcell is the first mobile operator to introduce eSIM and VoLTE in Azerbaijan.

